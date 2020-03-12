Arts grants awarded for cultural projects

The Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture and the city of Grand Junction have awarded grants to 21 nonprofit organizations with cultural projects ranging from festivals, dance and theatrical performances, art camps, art exhibits and musical concerts.

The organizations and their events are:

First Presbyterian Church, Christmas choral concert 2020, $900

Rocky Mountain, PBS, Arts District, $2,200

Grand Valley Public Radio, KAFM arts and entertainment calendar, $2,300

Rocky Mountain Collage Society, Collage and Mixed Media Expo 2020, $1,945

Western Colorado Center for the Arts (The Art Center), Spring Art Week, $2,600

Grand Junction Senior Theater, annual stage production, $2,200

Postvention, Healing with Art, Writing, and Movement for Youth, $1,855

Mesa County Library, Culture Fest 2020, $2,200

Western Colorado Watercolor Society, Rockies West National 2021, $1,000

Grand Junction Centennial Band, summer concert series, $1,300

Messiah Choral Society of Grand Junction, Handels Messiah, $1,200

Western Colorado Writers Forum, four writing projects, $2,500

Charisma Chorus, Summer Day Camp, $2,000

Music Spark, holiday concert, $2,700

Art Song, Grand Junction concert series, $1,000

Jazztopia, jazz workshop, $2,200

Downtown Grand Junction, Downtown Art Festival, $2,400

Super Rad Art Jam, Super Rad High School Art Show, $2,900

Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, Summer Shakespeare Series, $1,100

Museums of Western Colorado, 2020 Colorado West Chautauqua, $3,500.

Go to gjarts.org for information.

JUCO national anthem tryout dates set

Tryouts to perform the national anthem during the 2020 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 31 and April 7, at River of Life Church, 701 24 1/2 Road.

All ages, male and female, children and groups are welcome.

Representatives for the JUCO World Series, Colorado Mesa University athletics and the Grand Junction Rockies will be in attendance, and all will be looking for performers for their respective events. Performers do not need to sign up in advance.

Email Kalinda at kalinda.theobold@d51schools.org for information.

