Arts grants awarded for cultural projects
The Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture and the city of Grand Junction have awarded grants to 21 nonprofit organizations with cultural projects ranging from festivals, dance and theatrical performances, art camps, art exhibits and musical concerts.
The organizations and their events are:
First Presbyterian Church, Christmas choral concert 2020, $900
Rocky Mountain, PBS, Arts District, $2,200
Grand Valley Public Radio, KAFM arts and entertainment calendar, $2,300
Rocky Mountain Collage Society, Collage and Mixed Media Expo 2020, $1,945
Western Colorado Center for the Arts (The Art Center), Spring Art Week, $2,600
Grand Junction Senior Theater, annual stage production, $2,200
Postvention, Healing with Art, Writing, and Movement for Youth, $1,855
Mesa County Library, Culture Fest 2020, $2,200
Western Colorado Watercolor Society, Rockies West National 2021, $1,000
Grand Junction Centennial Band, summer concert series, $1,300
Messiah Choral Society of Grand Junction, Handels Messiah, $1,200
Western Colorado Writers Forum, four writing projects, $2,500
Charisma Chorus, Summer Day Camp, $2,000
Music Spark, holiday concert, $2,700
Art Song, Grand Junction concert series, $1,000
Jazztopia, jazz workshop, $2,200
Downtown Grand Junction, Downtown Art Festival, $2,400
Super Rad Art Jam, Super Rad High School Art Show, $2,900
Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, Summer Shakespeare Series, $1,100
Museums of Western Colorado, 2020 Colorado West Chautauqua, $3,500.
Go to gjarts.org for information.
JUCO national anthem tryout dates set
Tryouts to perform the national anthem during the 2020 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 31 and April 7, at River of Life Church, 701 24 1/2 Road.
All ages, male and female, children and groups are welcome.
Representatives for the JUCO World Series, Colorado Mesa University athletics and the Grand Junction Rockies will be in attendance, and all will be looking for performers for their respective events. Performers do not need to sign up in advance.
Email Kalinda at kalinda.theobold@d51schools.org for information.