Valley Symphony postpones, cancels concerts
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Valley Symphony Association board of directors has adjusted the balance of the current season’s concerts.
The March 29 chorus concert, “Heaven & Bluegrass,” has be rescheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Montrose Pavilion. The March concert tickets will be honored, and tickets also will be sold at the door.
However, the April 26 orchestra concert, “Salutes & Tributes: From Popular to Patriotic,” will not be rescheduled. The association has asked ticket holders to consider their unused tickets as a donation to the nonprofit organization.
The Pops in the Park concerts set for Saturday, Sept. 12, in Cedaredge and Sunday, Sept. 13, in Montrose will mark the start of the group’s 50th season.
The all-volunteer arts organization features musicians ages 14–94 from throughout the Uncompahgre and North Fork valleys.
Go to ValleySymphony.net or call 275-8676 for information.
The Art Center’s Fine Art Auction goes online
The Western Colorado Center For the Arts’ (The Art Center) first ever online Fine Art Auction fundraiser will continue through Friday, May 8.
Patrons are invited to browse and bid in the Handbill.com auction for “Paint the Town: Two Weeks in Quarantine.”
“Like our annual benefit, this online auction is a great opportunity for artists to sell their artwork and it will help artists and The Art Center weather the storm,” an Art Center news release said.
“It’s the perfect opportunity to support your local arts community from the comfort of your home,” the news release said.
The auction can be found at events.handbid.com/auctions/paint-the-town-two-weeks-in-quarantine-an-online-auction or through the Handbill app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store to a smart phone or tablet.
The Art Center’s annual benefit “Paint the Town: A Night in Paris” has been postponed until the fall.
University cancels June music camps
The Colorado Mesa University music department has canceled all of its June summer camps, including the Middle-School Music Camp, Jazztopia and Elementary Music Camp.
“These summer activities have become an integral part of our service to the community and are enjoyed by hundreds of students, family members, faculty, and community members every year.
Uncertainties surrounding the status of social distancing in June have led to this decision to err on the side of caution, particularly with the further difficulties singing and playing instruments pose to creating a safe environment for all involved,” a news release said.
CMU will work to quickly refund registrations made for the camps. Those made by credit card will be quicker to refund than those made by check, the release said.