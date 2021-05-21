Art on the Corner accepts submissions for 2021–22
The Art on the Corner temporary public sculpture exhibit will return for the 2021–22 exhibit year, according to an announcement from Downtown Grand Junction.
This exhibit is open to all sculpture artists and submitted sculptures must be an original creation by the artist. Interested artists are required to submit an application along with the requested supplemental materials for consideration by Monday, Aug. 2.
Go to artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php for information and to apply.
Library prepares to begin Summer Reading program
Summer Reading 2021 begins Tuesday, June 1, at Mesa County Libraries and will offer opportunities to all ages as readers pursue reading goals, win prizes, and exercise creativity in a variety of ways.
Some of the features of Summer Reading 2021 are Take and Make kits for kids and teens; online and hands-on Summer Reading Experiences for kids on topics such as music, ocean science and magic; an online looping-music demonstration; outdoor, in-person children’s story times; and weekly prize drawings.
Participating in the library’s new Mirrors and Windows Reading Experience will also count for Summer Reading. All ages are welcome to participate and there is no charge. Registration opens Tuesday, June 1, and Summer Reading goes through Saturday, July 17.
Register at mesacountylibraries.org or at any library location.
Summer theater camps open for registration
The Theatre Project is offering Stages Summer Theatre Camp for ages 7–18, at Creative Avenues, 835 N. 26th St.
Camps offer students the opportunity to be immersed in the rehearsal and production process for a week-long intensive. Improvisation, basic acting techniques, choreography, and stage direction/movement will be taught.
Each camp will conclude with a full stage production, and each week will be a different production. No experience is necessary and all registered students will be cast in the production. Camps and dates are:
Production 1: June 7–11
Production 2: June 21–25
Production 3: July 5–9
Production 4: July 19–23
Production 5: Aug. 2–6
Camps go from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday, with performances on Saturday. Students need to bring a lunch, snack and water bottle every day. Cost is $195 per week.
Go to theatreprojectgj.com/register for information and to register.
Local artist’s work part of national, juried exhibit
Kathy Spoering of Grand Junction is among a number of artists whose works will be on display at The Handweavers Guild of America Inc.’s 2021 annual juried exhibit of contemporary, small-scale works.
“Small Expressions” will tour galleries in the United States from July 2021 through June 2022. The exhibit opens June 30 at the Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum. at La Conner, Washington.
“Small Expressions” features works not exceeding 15 inches in any direction, using fiber techniques in any media, according to the exhibit link at weavespindye.org.
“Small in scale but visually compelling, HGA’s Small Expressions exhibit features work that speaks to the intricacy of expression, intimacy of design, thoughtful communication, and visual excitement. The artists in this exhibit create a big impact through small pieces,” weavespindye.org says.
The 2021–22 juror was Madelyn van der Hoogt, a professional fiber artist and teacher for more than 50 years, editor of various publications and author of several books and videos on the basics of weaving and a variety of weave structures.
CMU’s announces titles for theater arts season
The musicals “Godspell” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” will be part of 2021–22 theater arts season at Colorado Mesa University according to a recent online announcement.
The theme for the season it “Show UP!” and the lineup also will feature the farce “Room Service,” two dance concerts and a repertory theatre festival.
The festival will include a number of plays and feature students as well as faculty. Play titles will be released in the upcoming months.
Performance dates will be announced soon and tickets will be available in August, according to a news release from CMU.
For information about the season, go to coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre.