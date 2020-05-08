Student art show goes online for viewing, sales
The Hotchkiss & Paonia High ECO ART SHOW is available to view at facebook.com/bluesagecenter.
“Students did an exceptional job using recycled and repurposed materials to create amazing artworks,” according the post on the page.
“Since we weren’t able to host a traditional opening or exhibition all of the works are viewable online — and many of them are available for purchase.”
Proceeds from sales will go to directly to the students and to support the Blue Sage Center for the Arts.
To purchase one of the pieces, email Spencer Lightfoot at spencermahaffeylightfoot@gmail.com with information about the piece you are interested in.
NightVision 2020 canceled
Praise Him Ministries has canceled NightVision 2020, the Christian music festival scheduled for July 10-11 in Olathe with headliners Chris Tomlin and Michael W. Smith.
A post at praisehimministries.org said the decision was made “only after careful prayer and consideration and close consultation with our teams and our board.”
“Having spent much time in preparation with artists, speakers, vendors, contractors and event partners, we are genuinely disappointed not to be able to host NightVision this July,” the site said.
All customers who purchased a festival ticket can either request a refund or transfer their ticket to next year’s festival. For information, go to praisehimministries.org.