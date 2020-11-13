Fine Art & Craft Fair will have a new look
The Art Center’s 49th annual Fine Art & Craft Fair is happening in a different way this year.
The work of the fair’s 20 vendors ison display at the center for the public to browse until Nov. 25. All transactions for the fair will go through The Art Center.
The Art Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go to gjartcenter.org or call 243-7337 for information.
The fair is The Art Center’s second largest annual fundraiser.
Taj Mahal performance supports The Tank
Proceeds from an online performance featuring blues composer and vocalist, Taj Mahal, will benefit The Tank Center for Sonic Arts in Rangely.
The event will stream live at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, from the UC Theatre stage in Berkeley, California. Tickets cost $20 and ticket holders will have 48 hours to access and view the event they are unable to join live.
All ticket sales will end when the performance begins. A limited number of meet-and-greet tickets also are available and cost $150. Meet-and-greet ticket holders will receive a private 60–90 second moderated video chat with Taj Mahal and a photo.
Go to boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/taj-mahal for information and to purchase tickets.
MasterChef Junk Live rescheduled for May
The MasterChef Junior Live event has been rescheduled for May 9 at Avalon Theatre. It was set for Nov. 13.
The stage production features past MasterChef Junior contestants in cooking demonstrations and challenges. VIP ticket packages and general admission tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Texas artist’s work featured in CMU gallery
Twelve works by Texas artist Justin LeBlanc are on display through Friday, Nov. 27, at Colorado Mesa University’s downtown art gallery, 437CO Gallery, at 437 Colorado Ave.
LeBlanc is a lens-based artist whose “photographic works incorporate painting and sculptural elements while also referencing sociopolitical events,” a news release said.
His “Oil & Floodwater” series “addresses the impact of climate change from a local perspective,” the release said, and the “abstract prints combine elements of the old industry with floodwater from natural disasters.”
Photographic material and imagery for the pieces were sourced from LeBlanc’s native Southeastern Texas.
Call 241-2025 or go to justinleblanc.com for information about the artist. Go to coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery for exhibit information.