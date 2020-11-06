Weavers guild cancels annual show and sale
The San Juan Weavers Guild canceled its annual show and sale scheduled for Nov. 21 in Montrose.
The annual event has been a holiday tradition for more than 40 years, a news release said.
Those looking for a selection of handwoven or handspun gifts and items for the home and personal use can browse the Holiday Art Market at the Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., the release said.
Some Weavers Guild members plan to offer their quality items at the market through Dec. 31 and some members also will sell through Etsy shops online. Links to those shops will be posted at sanjuanweavers.org.