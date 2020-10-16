Local event, fundraisers move online
Because of the pandemic, some local entities are placing their annual fundraisers online, and among those are both the Riverside Educational Center and Eureka! McConnell Science Museum.
Riverside’s virtual silent auction will be taking bids through Oct. 24 at bit.ly/3doIrov.
“The more people we reach, the more money we can make, and the more money we make, the more awesome things we can do for our kids in REC,” a news release said.
Eureka!’s silent auction will be taking bids from Friday through Wednesday, Oct. 16–21, at bit.ly/31ke6mz.
There also will be an online “Dinner” With a Scientist at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, featuring Ian Miller and Tyler Lyson speaking about fossil discoveries east of Colorado Springs. For information, go to bit.ly/31ke6mz.
Pumpkin carving contest accepting entries
Both kids and adults can win prizes in the Virtual Pumpkin Carving Contest that will be judged by Willy Tuz, a finalist in the Food Network’s 2020 “Outrageous Pumpkins” competition.
The contest will have two entry categories based on age and will run through Oct. 27 with winners to be announced on Halloween by the contest’s host, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties — Grand Junction.
To enter, each participant must take a photo of their carved pumpkin creation — add a piece of paper to the photo with #bhhswcp written on it. Email that photo to bhhsgrandjunction@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Oct. 27. There is a limit of one submission per person and no laser or machining carving is permitted.
For information, go to facebook.com/events/1242169982804389?active_tab=about.