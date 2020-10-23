Winefest Art Contest accepting entries
The Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology has put out a call for entries for its 2021 Colorado Winefest Art Contest.
CAVE invites 2D artists from around Colorado to submit artwork for a chance at becoming the 2021 Colorado Winefest poster artist. Entries should represent the growing Colorado wine industry, and artists may submit more than one piece. There is a $20 entry fee per piece. The deadline to apply is Jan. 8.
The winning artwork will be selected by the public through online voting and announced on Jan. 29. Entries will be on display Jan. 1 through Feb. 5 at The Craig Galley, 128 E. Third St., in Palisade.
The winner of the Colorado Winefest Art Contest will receive a cash prize of $700 (to include all exclusive reproduction rights and copyrights) and extensive nationwide publicity and promotion as the 30th anniversary Colorado Mountain Winefest. The winning artwork will be featured on wine totes, T-shirts, posters, brochures and in local and nationwide print and digital marketing.
Go to coloradowinefest.com/art-contest for information and to enter.
Newest artist of the month announced
Jacqui Allen-Benson is the latest veteran artist of the month at the Western Region One Source.
The Gypsum artist paints scenes and landscapes in oil, and her work will be on display through early December at One Source, 482 28 Road.
Allen-Benson served in the Marine Corp. at Quanico with research and development during the Vietnam War era, according to a news release from One Source. She moved to Colorado in 1978.
Allen Benson works part-time for her husband’s printing business and paints for stress relief, the news release said.
Veterans interested in displaying art at One Source in the future should contact Heather Benjamin at 257-3764.