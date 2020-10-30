‘Clue for a Cause’ kit benefits CASA
Just in time for Halloween CASA of Mesa County has developed “Clue for a Cause,” interactive murder mystery kits that include a script, props for each character, and coupons for restaurant meals to accompany the at-home event.
CASA was unable to host its in-person Murder Mystery fundraising event this fall because of COVID-19. Proceeds from purchases of the kits will benefit CASA of Mesa County’s Volunteer Advocacy Program.
“Clue for a Cause” murder mystery kits are for family and friends groups of up to eight, played in the comfort of your own homes. The cost starts at $55.
Go to casamcmurdermystery.com for information and to purchase a kit.