Best of Show honors in state show goes to local artist
“Snowfields,” a painting by Grand Valley artist Jody Ahrens, received Best of Show honors in the 29th annual Colorado Governor’s Art Show.
The award is among 11 given in the show, which had more than 230 pieces entered.
The Colorado Governor’s Art Show and Sale runs through Nov. 1 at the Loveland Museum in downtown Loveland. Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased at lovelandmuseumgallery.org. The show’s artwork can be viewed and purchased at governorsartshow.org.
For information about Ahrens and her work, go to jodyahrensartist.com.
Comic Con at Home cosplay contest video set for release
It’s nearly time to see the original and creative entries in the cosplay contest for Mesa County Libraries’ Comic Con at Home.
A video presentation of the contest will be released Saturday, Oct. 10, on the libraries’ Facebook page and YouTube channel. The winners for each age category also will be announced.
While you wait for Saturday’s release or after you’ve viewed the cosplay contest, check out the Comic Con Art Show either in person at Central Library, 433 N. Sixth St., or online in a slide show at mesacountylibraries.org/comicon/. The art show will be up through Oct. 28.
There also is a Comic Con Graphic Novel Reading Challenge for all ages that will continues through Oct. 31. Links to participate can be found at mesacountylibraries.org/comiccon.