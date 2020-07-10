Musicians encouraged to apply for ‘Riff for Relief’
Area musicians are encouraged to apply to be part of an upcoming production that will be the grand finale to West Slope Startup Week.
Riff for Relief, a 1 1/2-hour show production set for July 30 at Mesa Theater, will highlight Grand Valley musicians through prerecorded “Mini Desk” features — “Mini Desk” is a spin-off of NPR’s “Tiny Desk” performances — and singer/songwriter rounds.
During this event there also will be an art gallery showcasing the work of area artists. A percentage of the proceeds from the gallery, as well as donations made during the Riff for Relief program, will go to the Grand Valley Music Relief Fund. The fund was set up to help area musicians with the financial burdens they have incurred because of COVID-19.
Musicians seeking to be a part of “Mini Desk” or the singer/songwriter rounds and artists interested in participating in the gallery can apply to be part of Riff for Relief by going to westslopestartupweek.com/music. The deadline to apply is Sunday, July 12.