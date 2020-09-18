Local photographer named artist of the month
Photographer Donna Fullerton is the newest veteran artist of the month at The Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road.
Fullerton’s photography has been published or featured in magazines and online, including official websites for organizations such as the National Park Foundation, the National Park Service, The International Audubon Society, Department of the Interior and National Geographic, a news release said.
“In 2016, her photo of the Coke Ovens view, taken from inside the Colorado National Monument, was awarded the cover of the National Park Service Centennial Edition photo book. In 2016, Donna was invited by National Geographic to photograph Yellowstone. Two of her photos from that shoot are on display in the (Western Region One Source),” the release said.
An artist reception hosted by Fullerton and Region One staff will be from 4:30–6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Some of her artwork will be for sale. A mix of Fullerton’s work can be viewed during business hours through Oct. 9 at Region One.
Any veteran with creative/art work will be considered for future displays at the Region One. Interested veterans should contact Heather Benjamin at 257-3764.
yART sale set for Saturday at The Art Center
The Art Center Guild will host a yART sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in The Art Center’s parking lot at Seventh Street and Orchard Avenue.
“More than a yard sale, it will have art, pottery, home decor, furniture, craft and sewing supplies, textiles, kitchen and household items, sports equipment, books and more,” a news release said. All proceeds will benefit The Art Center.
‘Empty’ Empty Bowls tickets available
Tickets are now available for Empty Bowls, an annual fundraiser for Grand Valley Catholic Outreach’s soup kitchen.
However, the 2020 Empty Bowls will not happen as it has in years past with handcrafted bowls and local soups. It has become an “empty” Empty Bowls and each tickets “will remind the ticket holder that every day there are many who go hungry in our valley,” according to information at dioceseofpueblo.org.
Tickets are $25 and will be available through Oct. 10 at Catholic Outreach — call 241-3658 — or at various churches.