It’s a Party for the Plunge
The wait is almost over.
The full 32-mile Palisade Plunge mountain bike trail opens on Saturday, July 24 but, before you hit the trail, make plans to hit the opening celebration party, happening from 5–9 p.m. Friday, July 23, in downtown Palisade.
According to the Facebook event page, the party will include live music, food trucks and vendors and a “ceremony celebrating all the people who helped make this trail a reality.”
Proceeds from the party will go to Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) to support the “Plunge Monitoring & Maintenance Plan” and the ongoing effort to keep the trail in tip-top shape for years to come.
Go to facebook.com/copmoba or search Facebook for “The Palisade Plunge Party” for more information.