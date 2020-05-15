Anytime
‘Gonna be alright’
Featuring the talent of 11 local musicians, the Grand Valley Collective earlier this month released a video compilation of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.”
“A collection of local artists come together to spread love and positivity through these rocky times and leave one message, ‘every little thing, is gonna be alright,’” says a post with the video.
This version of “Three Little Birds” features Cameron Hawkins from Succafish; Cam Vilar, Geoff Mueck, Jared Schmidt and Daniel Ohlson from Zolopht; Charles Walker and Zack Couron from Wave 11; Gonzales from Peach Street Revival; Richard Crespin from Tim + Richard; Alex Murillo; and Eden Carter.
The video was mixed and mastered by Adam Lopez with 970West at Mesa County Libraries, and Couron did the video production.
For this and any upcoming videos, check Grand Valley Collective’s Facebook page.
Tuesday, May 19
Read this ballad
Venture back into the world of Panem with Suzanne Collins’ newest novel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”
Set to be released Tuesday, “The Ballad” takes place more than 60 years before Katniss Everdeen is sent to The Hunger Games. It follows Coriolanus Snow, who will later become the dreaded president of Panem.
In “The Ballad,” Snow is 18 and trying to make a name for himself despite his family’s hard times. For the 10th annual Hunger Games, Snow is assigned to be the mentor for the female tribute from the coal mining District 12, which isn’t good for his odds of rising in The Capitol, according to details about the book.
You can enjoy reading the novel now and the movie version later as one is reportedly in the works from Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.
Now through Friday, May 22
Go for the dogs
Viewing of the Second Chance Humane Society’s virtual version of the Bow Wow Film Festival has been extended until midnight Friday, May 22.
Tickets cost $16 and proceeds benefit Second Chance, which serves Ouray, Montrose and San Miguel counties.
Bow Wow is a dog-themed film festival, usually shown on the big screen in theaters. Now the films can be viewed from the comfort of home while continuing to benefit organizations such as the society.
To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/BWFF20.