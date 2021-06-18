Community Concerts of the Grand Valley has released its concert lineup for the 2021–22 season and is ready to show off the venue for that season.
The public is invited to a “kick off party” from 4–7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Season tickets can be purchased at the party along with taking a tour of the facility.
Season ticket prices range from $80–$100 for reserved seats. Credit cards and cash will be accepted — no checks, please.
Here is the concert lineup:
7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 — John Denver Tribute starring Ted Vigil.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 — Taylor Red.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 — Sons of Serendip.
3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 — Let’s Rock Broadway starring The Diamonds.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 — Louis Prima Jr.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7 — Crocodile Rockin’, an Elton John Tribute starring Jim Witter.
Call Community Concerts at 243-1979 and leave a message or go to facebook.com/grandvalleycommunityconcerts or communityconcertsgrandvalley.org for information.