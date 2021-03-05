If you missed the recent book sale organized by the Friends of Mesa County Libraries, never fear. There are more on the way!
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday through March 27, the Friends of Mesa County Libraries will host a book sale at the First Congregational Church, 1425 N. Fifth St.
Ten shoppers will be allowed in at any one time, and masks will be required.
Only cash will be accepted and all sales are final. Proceeds from these book sales will benefit programing at Mesa County Libraries.