If your kids are fans of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Peg + Cat” or “Odd Squad,” then this event is for them.
Rocky Mountain PBS Kids is hosting a Drive-In Tour that begins at sunset (8:07 p.m.) Friday, April 30, with a viewing of episodes from the aforementioned TV shows in the parking lot of the former Sutherlands building, 2405 Patterson Road. Gates open at 7 p.m.
Admission is free, but registering for the drive-in event is necessary to receive a spot for your vehicle. Registration can be made at member.rmpbs.org/DriveinTour_GJ.
Audio to go with viewing of the three PBS shows will be available in both English and Spanish.
An appearance by Daniel Tiger himself is planned, and each vehicle will receive a swag bag and be entered to win special giveaways.
No restrooms will be available on-site during the event, so make sure youngsters visit the bathroom beforehand.
For information, go to member.rmpbs.org/DriveinTour_GJ.