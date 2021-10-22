Halloween approaches and with it comes events with buckets of candy or plenty of scares.
Among them is the Trail of Terror haunted house organized by the Express Allstars. It is ready to haunt you from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22–23 and Oct. 29–30, and from 6–9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at 2872 I-70 Business Loop.
Tickets cost $15 general admission, $25 for the fast pass.
A burst waterline meant a later than expected opening for the Trail of Terror, so keep an eye out for possible additional dates and times at facebook.com/ExpressAllstarsTrailOfTerror.
If you’re wanting more frights or a sweeter — candy! — experience, then consider some of these Hallween-themed events:
The Downtown Spooktacular will go from 3–5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in downtown Grand Junction.
Get the kids into costume for trick-or-treating along Main Street while participating in various games and activities. There will be performances and more to take in. For information, go to downtowngj.org.
A Truck ’N’ Treat will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23, in and around Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 Aspen Ave, in Fruita.
Kids can wear their costumes and trick-or-treat while checking out all kinds of vehicles from fire trucks to buses. There will be a horn blast at noon.
For information, go to fruita.org/parksrec.
An all-day Harvest Party is planned for Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Kathryn Cellars/Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., in Palisade.
Costumes are encouraged at this event that will offer a pumpkin carving contest and a wine and candy pairing. Mulled wine will be available and food trucks will be on site.
With a $15 ticket, participants can do some mini pumpkin decorating. For information and links to purchase tickets for mini pumpkin decorating, go to talonwinebrands.com.
Get into costume and dance your way through the Spooktown Throwdown that will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Colorado Mesa University’s Event Pavilion.
This will be a dance jam/cypher with the cypher king/queen winning $150. For information, go to bit.ly/3jghAPV.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be shown at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and admission is free.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is rated R. For information, go to mesatheater.com.
A Halloween edition of Pints & Punchlines will go from 6:30–8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.
Stand up comedian Stella Rae Van Dyke will be at the mic for this event hosted by Monumental and Joke Junction Standup Comedy.
All ages and all runners can get into costume and join the fun at the Trick, Track and Treat at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Stocker Stadium.
“This meet is designed for track stars of all ages and abilities, from diaper dashers to one-mile thrashers!” according to an event description at activekids.com.
Participants can register for three events for $5 and add events for $1 each. Registration will be at the stadium.
Trick, Track and Treat is hosted by the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department. For information, go to gjcity.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4211.