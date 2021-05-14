Look out for Vader, the Shetland sheepdog. Just judging by name alone, this dog could be tough competition.
And then there’s Blitz, a border collie that likely has plenty of speed.
Both dogs are set to compete in the Western Colorado Agility Club AKC Agility Trials from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 14–16, at the Orchard Mesa Lions Club Park at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50.
Dogs will be taking on the obstacles courses with jumps, dog walk, weave poles, tire jump, open tunnel, seesaw and more during the competition with timed events.
For information about the trials, go to https://lookoutk9trials.com/event/western-colorado-agility-club-wcac-1/?instance_id=330.