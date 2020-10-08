Using more than 400 pumpkins and creating glowing sculptures 7-feet-tall or taller, Willy Tuz plans to wow anyone who sets foot on the grounds of the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens.
Fall at the Gardens: Harvest Illuminated, a benefit for Strive’s children’s programs, is set for Friday and Saturday and will fill the gardens’ grounds with all kinds of carved pumpkins.
Those wanting to attend must purchase a ticket in advance and register for an hour-long time slot to see the pumpkin sculptures, which will be carved so that they will glow with internal light.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $8 for children age 12 and younger and must be purchased online by today. Links to purchase tickets can be found at strivecolorado.org and wcbotanic.org. No tickets will be available at the event.
Tuz, the owner of Colorado Fruit Designs: Willy’s Wild Carvings, organized Fall at the Gardens and will be giving pumpkin carving demos along with five other carvers at the event. Tuz also is a finalist on the Food Network competition “Outrageous Pumpkins,” and the finale is set to run Sunday.
In the past, Tuz has participated in fall pumpkin carving events on the Front Range, and he was excited to start Fall at the Gardens this year in Grand Junction.
As those who attend walk through the gardens, they’ll see all kinds of pumpkin sculptures, he said. Some will be scary, some will be playful.
“We are going wild and crazy on this stuff,” he said. “We want people to really enjoy them and take pictures.”
People who go during the afternoon will be able to better see the details carved into the pumpkins while those who attend after dark will get to see the sculptures really glow, he said.
Among the pumpkin carvers joining Tuz for Fall at the Gardens are Jess Parrish, owner of Cool Hand Ice Carving in Longmont, and Giselle Poserio, owner of G’skreations in Long Beach, California.
Parrish, who has been to Grand Junction a couple of times to carve ice in the Great West Ice Fest, was part of a team that won “Best in Ice” that aired on The Travel Channel in 2018. Poserio was part of the team that won the Food Network’s “Cake Wars: Christmas Challenge” in 2016.
“Each artist has their own style,” said Tuz, who described how people at the event will be able to talk with the pumpkin carvers and see their different carving styles and tools.
“They’ll watch us start a pumpkin and see how we turn it into something cool,” he said. “People love it.”
“To me, it’s really awesome,” he said of carving pumpkins. “I get sad once pumpkin season is over. … It’s really fun stuff.”