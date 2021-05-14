Families can get ready to take on the great outdoors at the annual Outdoor Heritage Day.
More than 25 organizations will be at the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Riverbend Park in Palisade.
Along with getting a free fishing pole (while supplies last), kids and the adults with them can go through a series of fishing learning stations where they can learn about fishing rules, casting techniques, fish identification and habitat, according to news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
There will be demonstrations about outdoor activities, wildlife activities and kids can learn how to use a bow or shoot a rifle responsibly, the news release said.
The pond at the park was recently stocked with fish for the event, and kids can put their new fishing poles to use in trying to catch a fish, some of which were “tagged” and can be turned in for special prizes, the news release said.
There will not be a hot dog lunch for Outdoor Heritage Day this year, but some snacks will be given away.
For information, look for Outdoor Heritage Day on Facebook.