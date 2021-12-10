Grab a Santa hat and head out the door.
These five events are sure to put a holiday boost in your step during the coming days.
If you plan it right, you can make it to all of them. So get your jingle bells going.
‘ELF THE MUSICAL’
It is impossible not to smile when Buddy the Elf enters the room, or in this case, walks on stage.
“Elf the Musical” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10–11 and Dec. 17–18, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, in the auditorium at Grand Junction High School, 1400 N. Fifth St.
Tickets cost $10 at gjhsdrama.square.site. Tickets also can be purchased at the door.
The plot follows Buddy the Elf, who grew up at the North Pole, eventually discovering he’s not really an elf. So he sets out to find his real father. With music and hilarious lines, “Elf the Musical” is sure to get you laughing with Christmas cheer.
For information, go to gjhsdrama.square.site or facebook.com/GJHStheatre.
CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW
If you are fan of the nostalgic look of a model train running beneath a Christmas tree or you just like model trains in general, this show is for you.
The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club will host its Christmas Train Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11–12 and Dec. 18–19, and Friday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, at Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 Patterson Road.
Admission costs $2 for children, $5 for adults or $10 for families.
The show features an indoor HO layout of the Rio Grande Railroad on the Western Slope with scenes from Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction and Montrose. A small N scale layout also can be found inside.
Outside, a larger G scale layout will run through a scene that includes trestles, mines, cemetery and lumber mill, according to a news release from the club.
After taking in these trains, go for a ride on Cross Orchard’s ride-on train.
Tickets cost $2 for children, $3 for adults.
Outside activities will run depending on the weather. On colder days there will be a fire pit where visitors can warm themselves.
For information, go to gvmrc.org or museumofwesternco.com.
SANTA CAUSE RUN
The giving spirit of Santa Claus will take the form of folks running or walking during the Santa Cause Run.
The cause is inclusive playground equipment and the race organizers are the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Parks and recreation Department.
The 5K race will start at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Las Colonias Amphitheater. A 1K for kids younger than 11 will be at 10 a.m.
While the deadline to get a race T-shirt or Santa suit has passed, you can still join the event by signing up before it starts on Saturday. Race-day registration costs $40.
A wheelchair accessible swing purchased in part with funds raised at past Santa Cause Runs was installed at Canyon View Park earlier this year.
For information about the run, go to bit.ly/3rKP7a3.
WINTER WONDERLAND
When the sun goes down, the holiday lights will turn on with Fruita’s Winter Wonderland-themed parade of lights and tree lighting.
The parade will begin 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and goes through Fruita’s downtown area. There are roughly 40 entries in the parade, according to the Fruita Chamber of Commerce.
After the parade, the large Christmas tree in Circle Park will light up at 6:30 p.m.
Dress warmly, take along a hot beverage and enjoy the festive atmosphere.
‘YULETIDE CAROLS’
Carols to suit the Christmas season will be part of the Grand Junction Centennial Band’s winter concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Admission is free.
Along with listening to holiday favorites, ‘Yuletide Carols’ will include the announcement of the Champion of the Arts award winner from the Grand Junction Commission on the Arts.
For information about the concert or the Centennial Band, go to gjcentennialband.org or facebook.com/Grandjunctioncentennialband.