Edgar Allan Poe is dead — 173 years dead as of Oct. 7, to be exact.
His stories and poetry live on.
The Poe Project, which is presented each October by Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, will honor Poe and his work with events from Saturday to Saturday, Oct. 1–8.
Here are details on many of the events The Poe Project has planned:
Whispers From the Past, 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, meet at the Elks Lodge, 249 S. Fourth St. This is a ghost walking tour of downtown Grand Junction. The walk will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and benefit the Veterans Art Center. Costumes or period dress encouraged, as well as good walking shoes.
Cool Story Poe, 7–8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, online. A Facebook event with “Games, prizes, music, and Poe,” according to Facebook.com/poeprojectgj.
A Pin for Poe, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., in Fruita. Copper Club will tap its Porter in a Pin Cask in honor of Poe. A dollar from each beer will benefit HopeWest.
“The Raven: A Poe Conspiracy,” 6 p.m. doors, 6:30 p.m. show on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave. This original show will be accompanied by a Poe-themed menu to order from and a silent auction to benefit the Community Food Bank. Show admission is free.
An Evening of Edgar Allan Poe, doors at 6 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave. This event celebrates Poe’s life and works. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased through kafmradio.org.
Open Mic at the Downtown Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on Main Street during the Downtown Art Festival. Step up to the mic and celebrate Poe’s life and works.