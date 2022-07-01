Fourth of July weekend has arrived, bringing with it celebrations both big and small.
Here are details on community events with fireworks and parades in honor of the Fourth of July.
Get your U.S. flag ready to wave as you celebrate Independence Day!
JOIN THE PARADE
This Fourth of July there are two parades in the Grand Valley to choose from, both happening at the same time.
The Grand Junction Fourth of July Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. It will run down Main Street, starting at Ninth Street and going west to Third Street.
There are about 30 entries in the parade and the floats will be judged by Credit Union of Colorado, the parade’s sponsor, according to Kyra Seppie with Downtown Grand Junction.
Along with floats, there will be classic cars and a color guard, dance groups, clubs and local businesses and more.
To get the viewing spot of your choice along the parade route, get to Main Street early.
That also goes for the Palisade Fourth of July Parade that will start at 10 a.m. Monday in downtown Palisade.
The theme for Palisade’s parade is Hometown Heroes and parade entries are still being taken, said Natalie Schievelbein with the Palisade Chamber of Commerce.
It is free to enter and registration can be made at palisadecoc.com.
“We’re super excited because there seems to be a lot of involvement from the community,” she said about the parade. “We want everybody to feel involved and included.”
After the parade, there will be a Fourth of July Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Palisade.
There will be live music and food to purchase, the Palisade Lions Club will have its ice cream social. There will be games and activities, such as corn hole and water games.
The Palisade High School Band is marching in the parade and will also give a performance at the park, and at 12:30 p.m. there will be a K9 demonstration featuring Merlin from the Grand Junction Police Department.
“This is just good hometown fun,” Schievelbein said. “It’s going to be really great.”
SEE THE FIREWORKS
Watch color burst against the night sky during two public fireworks shows in celebration of Independence Day.
The first show can be seen in the sky above Fruita beginning about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3. You’ll want to be at your chosen viewing spot before that time, though. Sunset is 8:44 p.m. and as soon as it’s dark, it’s fireworks time.
The spot where you don’t want to be is Snooks Bottom Park, where the fireworks will be launched, said Tom Casal with Fruita Parks and Recreation. That park will be closed for viewing.
“I hear the best spots to view are the Fruita Co-op, Rotary Triangle Park and the Fruita Visitor’s Center,” Casal said.
Some folks like to watch from Highline Lake State Park, however anyone there will need to pay the park’s entry fee, he said.
The show will be about 15 minutes in length. “We do have a new fireworks vendor this year. They are very experienced,” Casal said.
That vendor is Zambelli Fireworks, which will be launching fireworks for both the Fruita and Grand Junction shows this year.
Grand Junction’s Fourth of July fireworks show is set for 9:45 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Lincoln Park. It will be about 15 minutes long, said Ken Sherbenou, director for Grand Junction Parks and Recreation.
One of the biggest changes about this year’s show actually has to do with the Grand Junction Rockies’ Monday game, he said.
The start time for that game was moved up to 4:05 p.m. to make sure the game will be done in time for the fireworks to start on time, he said, noting that some post-game entertainment has been planned by the Rockies for its fans to fill the time gap between the game’s end and the fireworks.
For those outside the baseball game, all that is needed is a clear view of the sky over Lincoln Park and to enjoy the celebration of our country’s Independence Day.