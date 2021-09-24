Fall officially arrived Wednesday and celebrations for the season and its colors are ready to begin.
Here are some ways you can join in this weekend and in the weeks to come.
FALL FESTIVAL
The 106th annual Fruita Fall Festival will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24–25, in Fruita and, in usual style, this festival is overflowing with things to do and see.
Much of the festivities can be found in Fruita’s downtown area and from Civic Center Park to Reed Park.
Friday’s schedule begins about 3 p.m. and includes the Outhouse Races, What the Brew Fest ($35 for two, 12-ounce pours, a commemorative mug and a food ticket), dance performances and live music through the evening.
Saturday’s schedule begins about 8:30 a.m. and offers a pancake breakfast, parade, history fair, cornhole tournament, baking and canning contests, the Grand Valley Beard Rally, an art walk, vendors and more dance performances and live music through the day.
While a carnival will not be at this year’s Fall Festival, there will be all kinds of carnival games thanks to the PTAs at area schools. Among those games is axe throwing (both regular axe-throwing and a kid-friendly version), face painting and juggling, according to information at fruitachamber.org/fruita-fall-festival/.
And if you find you’ve not quite gotten your fill of fall fun by the time Sunday rolls around, then take in the Chrome and Brews Car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, in Reed Park.
For a full schedule of Fruita Fall Festival events as well as the lineup of live music and parade route, go to fruitachamber.org/fruita-fall-festival/.
FALL COLOR
Color Sunday is Sunday, Sept. 26, and the aspen and oak brush on Grand Mesa are just waiting for you to drive up Colorado Highway 65 and take a look.
To sweeten the deal, there are Color Sunday events planned along the way to only make your leaf peeping more enjoyable. Here is what you’ll find:
The Color Sunday 4-H Beef Brisket Dinner and Craft Fair will go from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mesa Community Center in the town of Mesa.
Partake in this delicious meal — $10 for adults, $8 for adults 60 and older and children ages 5–17, free for kids 4 and younger — and check out the craft fair while supporting the local 4-H club.
Go to mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html for information.
A Color Sunday Shindig can be found from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Mesa Lakes Lodge, 3619 Colorado Highway 65.
While you enjoy the scenery of lakes and changing leaves, you can listen to From The Top from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Troy Douglas Band from 1–3 p.m. and Flat Top Reed from 3–5 p.m. For information about this event, look for The Troy Douglas Band on Facebook.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort will have a longer celebration with Color Weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25–26.
The resort, which can be found on the side of Grand Mesa at 48338 Powderhorn Road, will offer scenic chair rides for $19 on the Flat Top Flyer and mountain biking on resort’s trails. Scenic ride lift tickets and time slots can be reserved at powderhorn.com/activities-and-groups/summer-events.html.
During Color Weekend, the bands Wave 11 and The Kendallites will play and food and drinks will be available to purchase. For information, go to powderhorn.com/activities-and-groups/summer-events.html.
Don’t forget that Sunday is the last day of the resort’s summer mountain biking season, after which Powderhorn will be closed until snow flies.
The Grand Mesa Visitor Center has new exhibits that will be on display in time for Color Sunday.
“The exhibits offer educational opportunities enabling visitors to learn about geology, wildlife, pollinators, wildflowers, 3D map exploration and moose ecology,” said a news release from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre & Gunnison National Forests.
The visitor center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at the junction of Colorado Highway 65 and National Forest System Road No. 121.
FALL PUMPKINS & MAZES
Great pumpkins — but maybe not Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin — await you at a number of spots in western Colorado.
And there likely will be more than pumpkins depending on where you go. Here are some options:
Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch, 1360 18½ Road, in Fruita, will open for the fall season on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Open hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Admission costs $7 per person age 4 and older.
Along with plenty of pumpkins and even pumpkin carvings to view, there will be a corn maze, hay rides, petting zoo, creep clown house haunted straw maze and a haunted castle and more.
For information about Moon Farm, go to moonfarm.net.
Punk’s Pumpkin Patch, 800 1400 Lane, in Delta will open Sunday, Sept. 26. Its hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. Admission costs $10 per person and includes a free pumpkin. Kids age 3 and younger get in free.
This pumpkin patch will have an obstacle course, bump ’n’ jumps, zip lines, petting zoo, pony rides, games, ninja course, concessions and toddlers’ area.
For information, go to punkspumpkinpatch.com.
Devries’ Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is located at the Devries Fruit and Veggie Roadside Stand off U.S. Highway 50 between mile markers 85 and 86.
It is set to open for the fall season sometime before Oct. 1 and the pumpkin patch will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Pumpkins cost $6 each no matter the size.
Admission to the corn maze will cost $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for children. The corn maze will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday for night owl visitors beginning Oct. 15 with additional hours on Halloween.
Hay rides will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Oct. 16.
For information about the produce stand and pumpkin patch, go to devriesproduce.com.
Studt’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze will be open Oct. 1–31. Studt’s can be found at the intersection of 21½ and I½ roads.
It will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, from noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. It will be closed on Mondays.
Admission costs $12 on weekends, $9 on weekdays with special rates for seniors. Children age 3 and younger get in free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at studtspumpkinpatchandcornmaze.com.
At Studt’s there are 45 different varieties of pumpkins, corn maze, inflated jump areas, a hay mountain with slides, petting zoo, zip lines, barrel train, corn cannons, hay rides, pony rides and more. (Some activities require an additional ticket.)
For information, go to studtspumpkinpatchandcornmaze.com.