The cast of Central High School production of "Newsies," shown here at the time of the musical's performances in March, will perform the song "Seize the Day" from the musical during the Bobby G Awards on May 18 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver. The Bobby G Awards are the highest honors for high school theater in the state of Colorado. Central's "Newsies" is nominated for four awards with a fifth related award already in the bag.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
The Central High School theater cast, rehearsing for “Newsies,” has been nominated for four awards, including the biggest of the night: Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical.
Boarding an early morning bus bound for Denver next week, the Central High School cast for “Newsies” understandably might be tired.
Graduation the night before, the end-of-the-school-year bustle and events, and theater rehearsals thrown in over the past week … but the excitement is building.
“Now is the time to seize the day. Stare down the odds and seize the day!”
The cast will sing and declare those words in the song “Seize the Day” from the stage of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver shortly after the 2023 Bobby G Musical Theatre Awards ceremony begins at 7 p.m. May 18.
The Bobby G Awards are the highest honor for high school musical theater in Colorado and this year Central’s production of “Newsies” is nominated for four awards, including the biggest of the night: Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical.
And the school already has a related Outstanding Special Achievement award in the bag.
“This is huge for Central High School,” said Amanda Meltzer, the theater and dance teacher at Central.
Her theme for her theater students this year has been “Never underestimate the power of being underestimated.”
“Central is such an underestimated school,” she said. “But this school has amazing kids who do amazing things. … To win would be unreal.”
During the awards ceremony, the “Newsies” cast will share the stage with four Front Range high school casts also performing in the ceremony based on their nominations for the overall award.
All of those schools have multiple other nominations, something that isn’t as common for Western Slope schools every year, Meltzer said.
Last year, Central received two nominations and won one award, and Grand Junction High School also won an award. To be recognized in five categories this year is pretty amazing, she said.
Central’s production of “Newsies” was in March with more than 50 students involved from the cast that acted, sang and danced to theater technicians to members of the orchestra, Meltzer said.
Along with being up for the overall award, “Newsies” was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Chorus, which considers the cast’s ensemble work, she said.
Central freshman Camryn Leistico, who played the part of Crutchie, was nominated for the Robert and Judi Newman Rising Star Award that goes to a freshman or sophomore in a leading or supporting role.
Leistico, who has been acting and singing since she was very young, just “comes alive into these characters” on the stage, Meltzer said. “She’s an incredible dancer as well as being an incredible singer.”
In “Newsies,” Leistico even switched from Crutchie to the part of Billy Bob so she could participate in a tap number that she helped to choreograph. “She’s a pretty incredible kid,” Meltzer said.
Meltzer herself was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Direction, an honor that came her way because, “I’m not really sure, honestly,” she said. “I was very shocked.”
The school’s fifth award nod is for Outstanding Special Achievement in Parental Support and it will go to Mark Leistico, a Grand Junction chiropractor.
Along with being Camryn Leistico’s dad, Mark Leistico ran the 240-mile Moab 240 Endurance Run in October to raise funds for the theater programs at School District 51’s four high schools.
Mark Leistico raised more than $15,000, and a portion of those funds that went to Central were used for “Newsies.”
Meltzer, who put Mark Leistico’s name forward for the award, noted that he previously raised more than $40,000 for the nonprofit community theater group, The Theatre Project.
“It’s an awesome recognition, but I’ve never done it for the recognition. I did it for the kids just 100%,” Mark Leistico said. “It’s cool to get an award because it draws more attention to high school theater.”
He will be in Denver for the Bobby G Awards, just as he and his wife were at all four of Central’s “Newsies” shows.
His daughter is excited about her nomination, but “she’s actually more excited about the nomination for the overall award,” he said. “It’s bragging rights for the Western Slope.”
“To win would be like a cherry on top,” Meltzer said. However, “we already know how amazing this show was and how hard we worked. I’m just so proud of the kids.”