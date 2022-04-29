CHANGE GEARS: Get new, used bikes and more at Grand Valley Bike Swap By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION Facebook Twitter Email Print Get bikes, get bike gear, get good deals at the Grand Valley Bike Swap.After two years away, this event is back and will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Las Colonias Park between the dog park and the butterfly lake. Admission is $1.The swap portion of the event will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music from noon to 4 p.m. and a beer garden open from noon to 5 p.m.There will be vendors selling new and used bike gear, water sports gear and other outdoor gear.And if you’ve got gear to sell, a sign up and information can be found at grandvalleybikeswap.com.Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Grand Valley Youth Cycling and its mountain biking programs for high school and middle school students. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Gear Bike Cycling Sport Mechanics Commerce Swap Middle School Mountain Biking Water Sport Student Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 35° 64° Fri Friday 64°/35° Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18:07 AM Sunset: 08:05:20 PM Humidity: 10% Wind: NW @ 21 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 0% 46° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/46° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:16:53 AM Sunset: 08:06:18 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 10% 45° 76° Sun Sunday 76°/45° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:15:41 AM Sunset: 08:07:15 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: S @ 20 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Mon 6% 47° 70° Mon Monday 70°/47° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:14:29 AM Sunset: 08:08:13 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: WNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 18% 40° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/40° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:13:19 AM Sunset: 08:09:10 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 19 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 22% 40° 62° Wed Wednesday 62°/40° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:12:11 AM Sunset: 08:10:07 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 19% 45° 70° Thu Thursday 70°/45° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 06:11:03 AM Sunset: 08:11:04 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Generally fair. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business