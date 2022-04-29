Mountain bike

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

 METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Get bikes, get bike gear, get good deals at the Grand Valley Bike Swap.

After two years away, this event is back and will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Las Colonias Park between the dog park and the butterfly lake. Admission is $1.

The swap portion of the event will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music from noon to 4 p.m. and a beer garden open from noon to 5 p.m.

There will be vendors selling new and used bike gear, water sports gear and other outdoor gear.

And if you’ve got gear to sell, a sign up and information can be found at grandvalleybikeswap.com.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Grand Valley Youth Cycling and its mountain biking programs for high school and middle school students.