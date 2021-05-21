At the end of a work week, there’s nothing like kicking back and relaxing with friends and more than 65 vendors serving craft beer or cocktails or hard seltzers.
After the past year of nonstop pandemic life, that scenario seems more like an impossible dream than reality.
But reality it will be with Grand Valley Beerfest from 4–8 p.m. Friday, May 21, on The Plaza at Colorado Mesa University.
General admission tickets cost $45, VIP tickets are $65 and designated driver tickets are $10.
Here are our top five reasons for why you should quickly claim a ticket for this event.
1.
Beer, obviously!
Among the more than 65 vendors at Beerfest, there will be national and regional breweries, both microbrew and larger companies.
And, yes, there will be other drinks to try. Unless you’ve had your head in the sand while the rest of the world went bonkers for hard seltzer and spirits in a can, you know what a big deal these drinks have become.
“I think they’re going to like everything that’s out there,” said Bob Jones, beer manager and buyer for Fisher’s Discount Liquor Barn, which is the main sponsor of Beerfest and arranged for the vendors to come despite the complications of the pandemic.
For those lucky folks with VIP tickets, there will be even more cocktails to try thanks to Palisade’s Peach Street Distillers, which will host the VIP Lounge while mixing up specialty cocktails.
2.
The ballroom, the site of previous Beerfests, has been left behind in favor of sunshine and fresh air.
Beerfest 2021 can be found on The Plaza just west of CMU’s University Center.
This allows for yard games — cornhole, anyone? — and fire pits in the VIP Lounge and food trucks in the general admission area.
Colorado Q will be there with barbecue and Tacos Del Centenario with offer Mexican food. Qdoba will have a pop-up tent and serve nachos, according to Kelsey Coleman with CMU.
In the VIP area, there will be sliders, kabobs and a s’mores.
3.
Who doesn’t like a good Hawaiian shirt contest?
Don’t raise your hand as we rephrase that.
What’s not to like about winning a $100 gift card to Fisher’s simply because your Hawaiian shirt was considered to be the best Hawaiian shirt at Beerfest.
So help to make Beerfest even more festive by getting your Hawaiian shirt on. While you’re at it, add a lei and flip flops.
4.
House guests are wonderful. And this week with all the high school graduations and CMU’s graduation on Saturday, May 22, you may have had a few guests to enjoy.
Bring them to Beerfest. Just know tickets have been selling quickly, so you better be fast if you don’t have them yet.
5.
Proceeds from Beerfest go to the Maverick Club, which in turn supports CMU’s athletics and student athletes.
The club funds scholarships as well as programs that encourage athletes to do well in the classroom and in their given sport.
That’s reason enough to get to Beerfest to kick back and relax instead of kicking yourself for not getting that ticket.
Tickets for Beerfest can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets or by calling 800-410-MAVS.