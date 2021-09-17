Colorado Mountain Winefest has arrived with its Festival in the Park on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18–19, in Riverbend Park in Palisade.
While those events are sold out, there are plenty of others at area wineries as Colorado Wine Week continues through Sunday, Sept. 19.
For information about Colorado Wine Week happenings, go to coloradowinefest.com.
Here are details on some of the events going on:
Red Fox Cellars is planning a Friday Pre-Winefest Party from 4–9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and a Saturday Post-Winefest Party from 4–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Red Fox Cellars can be found at 695 26 Road in Palisade.
Friday’s party will feature food trucks and music from Union of None from 4–6 p.m. and Stray Grass from 7–9 p.m.
Saturday’s party will include music from Wave 11 from 4–6 p.m. and Zolopht from 7–9 p.m.
Go to facebook.com/Red.Fox.Cellars for information on these and other Red Fox events.
Colterris Wine Festivus featuring the Eagles tribute band The Long Run will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, at Colterris Winery, 3907 North River Road, in Palisade. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
General admission tickets with seating on the lawn (bring your own chair) cost $40 per person. The VIP Experience with a table for eight and other perks costs $750 per table.
For information and tickets, go to colterris.com.
A Winefest Barn Bash is planned for 2–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18–19, at Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, in Palisade.
There will be wine, food trucks and live music. Go to facebook.com/mesaparkwines for information.
The Band in the Barrel concert series continues with You Knew Me When playing Saturday, Sept. 18, at Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E ½ Road, in Palisade.
Seating times are at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and reservations are suggested at restorationvineyards.com/events.
Along with the live music, there will be food trucks and wine to purchase. Go to restorationvineyards.com/events and facebook.com/RestorationVineyards for information on this and other Band in the Barrel concerts.