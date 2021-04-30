Raise a glass, beer festivals are back.
The first annual Our Slope Beer Fest will go from 2–6 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Cleland Park in Delta.
There will be beers from 13 western Colorado breweries and cideries, some of them from the Grand Valley.
While enjoying your beer, you can grab a bite to eat at one of the five food trucks that will be there and listen to live music.
Set to play are Remi Mae, The Gerry Goodman Band, Tony Rosario and Miss Emily and Black Timber.
Bring a camping chair so you can relax while taking it all in. The beer pouring will end at 5 p.m. but the music won’t stop until 6 p.m.
General admission tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at the gate. VIP tickets cost $50 and only 140 are available. To reserve a VIP ticket, if available, email deltafestivalsinc@gmail.com with names and the number of tickets requested. Those with VIP tickets get into the event at 1 p.m. and receive a T-shirt and VIP glass.
For the latest information, go to facebook.com/WestSlopeBeerIsBest.