The typical stage set up for “Godspell” involves a wall, a fence, two sawhorses and a sheet of plywood. It’s pretty basic.
The set design for “Godspell” at Colorado Mesa University will be similarly minimal, but will allow the cast to create “many spectacle moments … And, dare I say, knock on wood, several thrilling moments,” said Jeremy Franklin, director of theater music at CMU and director for its production of the musical “Godspell.”
“Godspell” is based on parables told by Jesus Christ in the Gospel of Matthew and tells of Christ’s passion. It will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 23–25 and Sept. 30–Oct. 2, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 2, at Robinson Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
Tickets cost $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and $8 for students, and can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
Thanks to some creative ideas and brainstorming by theater faculty and “Godspell” cast members, this performance of the nearly 50-year-old musical will offer a few things in ways the audience perhaps hasn’t seen before while staying true to what’s been done in the past, Franklin said.
Before rehearsals began, faculty and cast went on a three-day retreat during which Franklin asked them consider “Godspell” using an approach devised at the Tectonic Theater Project in New York City.
Franklin participated in a training with Tectonic in April as a way to “refill the artistic wellspring” that was running low because of the pandemic-laden year, he said.
Tectonic uses a collaborative method it calls “Moment Work” to develop new plays and musicals drawing from the various viewpoints of theater, from lighting to costuming, narrative to set design.
While not developing a new musical, Franklin challenged his cast and fellow faculty members to bring their various perspectives and theatrical ideas to “Godspell.”
“Godspell” was written by Stephen Schwartz and came out in 1971. Schwartz rewrote the score in 2012 to give the music more of a contemporary sound, Franklin said.
This update, along incorporating some different ideas into the staging of the musical, will offer an experience Franklin is hopeful the audience will enjoy.
For information about “Godspell,” its cast and performances, as well as information CMU’s 2021–22 theater arts season, go to coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre/.