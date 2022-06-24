Tour a lavender farm or take a turn around the many booths at the Festival in the Park during the Colorado Lavender Festival.
From Friday through Sunday, June 24–26, the Colorado Lavender Festival will offer an array of ways to appreciate lavender.
Self-guided farm tours in the Grand Valley and North Fork Valley will be available on Friday. Tickets are required, and the tours will include lunch.
The Festival in the Park will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Riverbend Park in Palisade. Along with booths and vendors featuring a wealth of lavender items, there will be seminars focused on how to cook, grow or use lavender. The Lincoln Pants Band will be playing live during the day.
Admission to the Festival in the Park costs $5 for individuals age 13 and older.
A Lavender & Wine four-course dinner will be served Saturday evening at Maison la Belle Vie Winery. Tickets cost $105.
Four open house farm tours are on the schedule for Sunday and feature A Pinch of Lavender, Springs & Sprouts, Sage Creations Organic Farm and Belli Fiori Lavender Farm. Most tours are free, however there are fees for some things.
And while you are in the Palisade area, stop by the Blue Pig Gallery, 101 W. Third St., to vote on the artwork that will represent the festival in 2023. Voting is accepted through Sunday. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Colorado Lavender Festival information and tickets can be found at coloradolavender.org. The festival is organized by the Lavender Association of Colorado.