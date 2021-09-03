Colorado West Pride Fest is getting ready to pack as much fun and color into one week as possible.
The official dates for Pride Fest are Tuesday through Sunday, Sept. 7–12, but there are a couple options for those who want to getthe party started early.
The “Red and Wild Art Show” begins 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Uncanny Valley Gallery, 455 Main St. The show is themed after the movie “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.”
There also will be a First Friday Pride Party at 7 p.m. Friday at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St.
Pride Fest formally begins with with a screening of “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Movie ticket cost $10.
From there, Pride Fest events will continue through the week:
n The family friendly Transcend Fashion Show ($10) will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.
n The Colorado West Pride Monarchs Variety Show will be at 10 p.m. Wednesday at Mesa Theater. This is a show for those 18 and older.
n A Drag Show ($10) will be at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Ciara’s Cantina, 701 Main St. This is a 21 and older event.
n The White Party ($10), which is Pride Fest’s signature dance party, will be Friday, Sept. 10, at Charlie Dwellington’s. Doors at 8 p.m. and the DJs start at 9 p.m.
n The Pride Festival will go from 2–8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and continue at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., and all are invited to attend.
There will be food, a beer garden, vendors, live music and entertainment.
There also will be the Slamming Bricks slam poetry competition at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Charlie Dwellington’s.
n The Rainbow Party, which is Pride Fest’s signature drag event, ($10) will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Junction Convention Center. Doors open at 8 p.m.
n The final day of this festival features the 9th annual Colorado West Pride Parade starting at noon Sunday, Sept. 12. The parade will be on Main Street moving west from Sixth Street to Second Street and ending at the convention center and back at the Pride Festival.
Tickets can be purchased to individual events or a Pride Pass can be purchased for $60 through coloradowestpride.org.
The Pride Pass gets the ticket holder into an exclusive rooftop party following the film screening Tuesday at Avalon Theatre, VIP seating at the Rainbow Party and the Pride Festival, and more.
For information on Pride Fest, go to coloradowestpride.org and facebook.com/CoWestPride.