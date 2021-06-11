The first of two 2021 Record Store Day Drops is Saturday, June 12. The second one will be July 17.
Triple Play Records has more inventory for Saturday’s drop than any other RSD we have participated in. This means that for the first time I can exercise executive privilege and take more than one or two of the releases home to enjoy.
Unfortunately, there are more titles that I want than I am willing to take. These are the titles that I am considering. Many of them are jazz or jazz-related, which reflects my listening habits over the past two years.
“Quiet Kenny,” Kenny Dorham — From 1959, this was this gifted trumpeter’s first record leading a band. What a band it was, with Tommy Flanagan on piano, Paul Chambers on bass and drummer Arthur Taylor. This is a favorite jazz recording for both me and my wife, Kenda. I have a Japanese Import copy of the record, but this one is on a 180 gram LP. It was remastered from the original mono tapes originally recorded by Rudy Van Gelder. It also is brand new. Clean original copies on New Jazz Records are selling for more than $1,000.
“Palo Alto, the Custodians Mix,” Thelonious Monk — Monk was at once legendary, influential and controversial. This LP is from a concert he performed in a high school auditorium in 1968. It was secretly recorded by a custodian. Recently discovered, it was mastered from the original tape in order to give the listener the feeling of being in the gymnasium 53 years ago. Personally, I can not wait to hear it.
“The Goonies Soundtrack,” Dave Grusin — Grusin was one of the leaders of the crossover jazz movement and a gifted pianist. “Grusin does Gershwin” is still one of my favorite recordings by him. Later in his career, he created soundtracks for several movies. One of our favorite movies celebrates its 35th anniversary with an exclusive picture disc featuring 17 songs all selected by Grusin.
“Energy II,” Tommy Bolin — This is a first time ever on vinyl for this never released commercial album from Bolin’s early days with a what-could-have-been band. Energy consisted of five musicians from the Midwest who all lived in Boulder. Recorded in 1972, it is a mix of rock, jazz, blues, fusion, soul and country rock. It is remastered from the official Tommy Bolin Archives. I love Bolin, and I think these guys should have made it big.
“Two Against Nature” and “Everything Must Go,” Steely Dan — These albums were released in 2000 and 2003, respectively. This is the first time on LP for both. “Two Against Nature” won four Grammy Awards including Album Of the Year. It is on a three-sided two-LP set on 180 gram vinyl. “Everything Must Go” is on a 180 gram single LP and contains some of my favorite songs by the band. It has been one of my favorite bands since I heard its first LP, “Can’t Buy A Thrill,” in 1972. I own all of its LPs and was amazed that RSD decided to release these two together. Mark them down as two more records that I cannot wait to hear.
“Live At Olympia Theatre, Paris, France (5/3/72),” Grateful Dead — This six-LP set on 180 gram vinyl is the complete show from which the legendary “Europe 72” LP originated. Available for the first time on vinyl and limited to 10,000 copies, this is one Grateful Dead live show I would like to own.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.