ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelI know there are procrastinators out there. I am one myself.
Add to that the inconsistency of the record labels in getting product out. It has led to delays in new releases and a shortage of certain perpetually popular titles.
However, here are some suggestions for last minute shoppers. Most of these were released in the past few weeks with little or no warning.
“Barn,” Neil Young and Crazy Horse — Nils Lofgren, who played on Young’s classic “After the Gold Rush” from 1970, replaced the retired Frank Sampedro in Crazy Horse in 2019 and is back as lead guitarist for this record.
Recorded in a restored barn here in Colorado, this is Young’s best album of new material in years. It’s a natural follow up to the 2019 release ironically titled “Colorado,” but I like this new record much better.
It captures the feel of some of Young’s earliest work with Crazy Horse. I am a huge Young fan. That being said, there are some of his recordings I cannot listen to. That is not be the case with “Barn.” I took the LP home.
“Buried Loot: Demos from the House of Cash and ‘Outlaw’ Era, ’73–’78,” Loney Hutchins — Hutchins managed Johnny Cash’s House of Cash publishing label in the 1970s, according to information that came with this album.
In addition to Hutchins’ catalog of traditional country music, there are songs here that were written by Hazel Smith and Helen Carter, as well as songs written by Cash recorded for the first time, album information said.
This recording was just released, and I think it is terrific. Hutchins was Junior Brown before he came along. Give the song “Pinball King” a listen and it will convince you, too.
“Collected,” Gene Clark — Clark along with Chris Hillman are my favorite members of the Byrds. They also were part of one of my favorite recordings ever, the classic “The Fantastic Expedition Of Dillard and Clark.”
“Collected” is a career-spanning, three-LP set featuring Clark’s greatest solo recordings, as well as his work with the Byrds, Dillard & Clark, the Gosdin Brothers, Carla Olson and others. LP No. 3 is an album of outtakes and rarities.
“Raise the Roof,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss — Plant, a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and Krauss, a 27-time Grammy-winner, reunite after 14 years following the success of their 2007 collaboration, “Raising Sand.”
“Raise the Roof” features 12 new recordings of songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more. Highlights include “High and Lonesome,” written by a Plant and T-Bone Burnett, and “Can’t Let Go” by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams.
Merry Christmas from all of us at Triple Play Records.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.