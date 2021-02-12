I went looking for a copy of Lindsey Buckingham’s wonderful 1992 recording “Out of the Cradle” on LP a couple of weeks ago.
This was Buckingham’s first solo effort after he left Fleetwood Mac following its “Tango in the Night” release in 1987.
In my opinion, “Out of the Cradle” is his best solo effort. It’s full of the Southern California/Beach Boys style pop that he and Stevie Nicks brought to Fleetwood Mac when they joined the band in 1974.
There also is Buckingham’s hair-raising guitar playing mixed with his tight arrangements and smooth production.
I think the title of the disc was very fitting considering the timing of it all.
Buckingham was one of a long line of great guitar players in Fleetwood Mac: Peter Green, Jeremy Spencer, Danny Kirwan, Bob Weston, Bob Welch and others.
Buckingham was a member of the band from 1974 to 1987. During that time the band became one of the most popular, as well as top-selling acts, in the world. Buckingham produced most of the band’s recordings, something he also is very good at.
I was fortunate to see Fleetwood Mac at Saunders Field House at what was then Mesa College just before the release of the band’s self-titled smash hit album that included “Rhiannon,” “Monday Morning,” “Over My Head,” “Crystal” and “Say You Love Me.”
But back to my search for “Out of the Cradle,” which unfortunately led me to discover that the album is not available on LP.From 1989 to 1994, compact discs dominated the market and record labels produced very low numbers of vinyl records. Artists kind of had to earn their way onto vinyl. LPs from that time are now scarce and highly collectible.
What I did find available, to my surprise, was “Solo Anthology: The Best Of Lindsey Buckingham.” It’s a set with six very quiet 180-gram vinyl LPs that run more than three and a half hours and contain 53 songs.
This amazing set includes album, live and alternate versions from “Law and Order,” “Go Insane,” “Out of the Cradle” and more, including songs from his collaborative album with Christine McVie released in 2017.
This anthology also features Buckingham’s film work, such as the hit “Holiday Road” from the soundtrack of the 1983 movie “National Lampoon’s Vacation” and two previously unreleased tracks.
After I got the set, I could not wait to get home to listen to it. My wife, Kenda, also was very excited to hear it because her favorite version of Fleetwood Mac is when Buckingham and Nicks were both in the band. (My favorite version of the band is the original with Peter Green, Jeremy Spencer, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood.)
To say we like this anthology is an understatement. Buckingham handpicked the songs and their order of play, and I think he did a great job. Most of the songs from “Out of the Cradle” are part of the set along with so many wonderful turns that I had not heard in a long while.
The last LP in the set is all live, and it’s the perfect way to top off this great collection from a brilliant artist.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.