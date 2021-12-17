By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the SentinelThis time of year is full of delicious foods and celebrations! Christmas is coming soon, and I want to highlight some global traditions and local residents.
Food, family and warm memories are some of the best things about this season.
My friend, Ulrik Olsson, is a physical therapist who moved here from Sweden. We met 22 years ago as neighbors with new babies.
Over the years, Olsson has made us a delicious mulled wine called glögg (kind of pronounced “glug”). It is a traditional Swedish drink that is popular all winter long and especially during Christmastime and New Year’s Eve.
The red wine is heated along with various warming spices and brandy or vodka. I love it served in a mug with raisins and almonds at the bottom. You are instantly warmed from head to toe!
In 2013, Olsson and his friend, Per-Magnus Persson, decided to bottle up this deliciousness and market it under the name Two Swedes Glögg. You can find it at your local liquor store and it is sure to make your holiday occasion festive.
Local physician, Britta Czapla, is a friend of mine who celebrates the Italian American Christmas tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes (festa dei sette pesci).
Traditionally, on Christmas Eve people gather and bring at least seven seafood dishes to share. This meal commemorates waiting for the birth of baby Jesus and honors the Catholic tradition of not eating meat on this feast day.
Czapla has fond childhood memories of this huge family celebration with stuffed calamari, fried smelt, baccala (salted cod), shrimp, squid with spaghetti, and lots of sweet treats.
After eating, they would head off to a midnight mass. Now Czapla celebrates with her own children and passes this feast into their memories.
I love the Mexican tradition of making tamales for the Christmas season. These cornhusk-stuffed pockets of deliciousness always wow me.
I contacted José Chavez, Colorado Land Trust’s community organizer, for details about his family’s tamale creations.
Chavez grew up with his grandmother making a recipe that was handed down through the generations. Today, he and his wife and children continue to make tamales each December.
Chavez’s favorite filling is pork with red chile. He told me that along with Christmas cookies, tamales are a “culinary requirement” this time of year.
His family loves to listen to music, dance together and remember special family members who are with them in spirit.
Holiday foods have the power to move us beyond time and transport us to beautiful memories.
It can soothe our hearts, bridge divides and reconnect us to our cultural heritages. And it sure is delicious!
I wish a merry Christmas to all those who celebrate the holiday.
