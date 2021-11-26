ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelFriday, Nov. 26, is Black Friday Record Store Day with special limited edition music releases available only to independent record stores.
At Triple Play, we heavily ordered several items we were particularly interested in having in the store for this weekend and beyond. Our thinking was that with the labels having issues with production, our allocations would be smaller.
To our surprise, we have found we are getting a large portion of the products we ordered for RSD Black Friday.
It is a bit perplexing to me, considering we still cannot get copies of Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” or Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” and others on vinyl.
However, we received all 26 LPs and CDs of Adele’s new release.
The following are some of the special releases for RSD Black Friday that I am most excited about.
“American Railroad” by Various Artists — This is a really cool two-LP set of train songs including “Train Leaves Here This Morning,” “Mystery Train,” “City Of New Orleans,” “Whiskey Train,” “Marakesh Express” and 14 more gems. It is from artists such as Peter Case, Carla Olson, Rocky Burnette, Dave Alvin and John Fogerty. One of the sets is probably going home with me.
“Carole King In Concert, Live at the BBC, 1971” — Coming on the heels of her all-time classic “Tapestry,” these eight classic songs were recorded live at the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) studios. They haven’t been previously released. Seven songs are from “Tapestry.” “Up On the Roof” is the eighth. James Taylor joins King on one of my all-time favorite songs of hers, “So Far Away.” My wife, Kenda, wants a copy of this one.
“Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” an original soundtrack recording — Originally scheduled for July’s RSD, this soundtrack is on two LPs and includes instrumental pieces by Australian composer Sven Libaek as well as original David Bowie recordings. Bowie covers “Search and Destroy” by The Stooges, and “Gut Feeling” by Devo. This release was pressed on double blue vinyl and available first at record stores starting on RSD Black Friday.
“Electrif Lycanthrope Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios, 1974” by Little Feat — Recorded between the classic LP releases “Dixie Chicken” and “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now” and performed for a small studio audience, this is Little Feat in its prime. It was recorded at Ultrasonic Studios in Hempstead, New York, on Sept. 9, 1974. I think this was the “Feat’s” best line-up with Lowell George, Paul Barrere, Kenny Gradney, Richie Hayward, Sam Clayton and Bill Payne. Segments of this performance were available previously as a bootleg. Now it is available as a two-LP set and a single CD.
“Christmas” by Jorma Kaukonen — As a member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, Kaukonen is one of my favorite musicians. This album was originally released only on CD in 1996. This exclusive Black Friday release is available for the first time on marble green or red-and-white splatter vinyl. Featuring eight originals and two covers, this is one of my favorite Christmas recordings. “Christmas Rule” is a must-hear classic.
“The Twenty-Fifth Day of December” by Staple Singers — This is a re-issue of the Staple Singers’ 1962 holiday classic. It is remastered and pressed on 180-grain vinyl. It features 12 great Christmas songs that are a mix of hymns and spirituals for folks of all ages.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.