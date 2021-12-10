By ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelIf you are looking for a special gift for the vinyl lover on your list, may I suggest a box set of records.
Box sets come in many different sizes and forms. Some are just LPs. Some of them include CDs, DVDs, books, pictures and other various music paraphernalia.
A large number of these sets were released this year and more are set to come next year. Here are some box sets I recommend.
n “Verve Wishes You A Swinging Christmas” by various artists — This set of jazzy Christmas music is a limited four-LP box set. It features a set of classic holiday titles from Verve with one each from Ramsey Lewis, Jimmy Smith and Kenny Burrell on LP for the first time since original release.
Topping off the set is Ella Fitzgerald’s “Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas.” This set would be a great gift for any jazz lover.
n “The Vinyl Collection, Volume 1” by Billy Joel — This box set contains Joel’s first six studio albums and two live albums, including the previously unreleased “Live at The Great American Music Hall, 1975.”
These titles are in their original packaging and accompanied by a 50-page book eith rarely seen photos and memorabilia from Joel’s recording career. Joel was one of our top-selling artists on LP this year.
n “Almost Famous” (Original Soundtrack) — The Grammy Award-winning “Almost Famous” soundtrack was reissued as a super deluxe six-LP, 180-gram box set with 47 songs from the film, including live and unreleased tracks.
It features Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, the Who, Cat Stevens, David Bowie, Elton John, The Allman Brothers Band, Stillwater and more.
Collectibles include a poster, concert tickets, 40-page book and the William Miller cover story on Stillwater as a 1973 Rolling Stone newsprint.
n “Metallica,” (Remastered Deluxe Box Set) — The “Black Album“ is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time, with global sales of more than 35 million, and numerous memorable singles including “Enter Sandman” and “The Unforgiven.”
This limited-edition deluxe numbered box set includes the album remastered on 180-gram double LP and CD, “Sad But True” picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs and six DVDs featuring unreleased content, an MP3 download card of all audio, four tour laminates, lanyard, three lithos, three guitar picks, lyric folder and sheets, and a 120-page hardcover book with never before seen photos.
Heavy metal’s greatest band gets its just due with this incredible set.
n “Trouble No More, the 50th Anniversary Collection” by The Allman Brothers Band — From 2020, this limited edition 10-LP box set is packaged in a wood veneer wrapped slipcase. It includes a 56-page book, unreleased band photos and new photos of memorabilia from the Big House Museum.
The retrospective contains 61 Allman Brothers Band classics, live performances and rarities covering the group’s 45-year career. It has seven previously unreleased tracks from the beginning of the band’s story until its end. They’re divided by the group’s stays on Capricorn, Arista and Epic, as well as its own Peach label.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.