Instead of talking about a place this month, we are talking about our favorite event of the year: Edesia.
This is a Wine Country Inn benefit for MarillacHealth. The fact that one of our favorite nonprofits is the recipient of the money raised makes it all the better.
Edesia, which will be Sunday, April 5, at Wine Country Inn in Palisade, consists of both a VIP luncheon, which is close to being sold out, and a general admission food/wine/spirits main event.
We have gone to the VIP lunch every year we have lived here. It is a true bargain at $125 per person. You get a magnificent lunch unlike anything you will eat elsewhere, plus you get all the perks of general admission ($50) and the silent auction.
One year, we had a New Orleans-themed lunch, which included everything from oysters Bienville to Bananas Foster. Another year, the chef from Denver’s Maggiano’s Little Italy made us fall in love with burrata cheese on arugula and an Italian ribeye steak.
The luncheon is amazing and then afternoon main event starts.
There are about 40 vendors, including many local wineries, breweries and cideries, spread through the lobby, halls and courtyard of Wine Country Inn. They all bring food or drink samples, and you can taste them all. Be sure to come hungry.
But you don’t just sample, you also get to talk with the creative people behind the products. You likely will bump into Lee Mathis of Decadence Gourmet first thing. Lee has been at Edesia since its beginning and has a tasty spread of sweet and savory bites.
There will be candies to taste, cakes, barbecue and more from local caterers and producers. You will be surprised by the variety and quality.
Blaine Diffendaffer will be there to talk about his tomatoes and farm store. This is the time to pepper him with questions about the produce he has planned for this season.
You can meet Jenne Baldwin-Eaton, the technical instructor for the viticulture and enology program at Western Colorado Community College. You also can talk with enology students about the winemaking process and taste their wines.
This year’s Edesia theme, Hooray for Hollywood, might be the most innovative and interactive yet. There will be a screening of the documentary “Long Live the King,” which details the history and cult status of “King Kong” (1933).
The documentary’s writers and directors, Frank Dietz and Trish Geiger, will be at Edesia along with “King Kong” actress Fay Wray’s daughter, Victoria Riskin, and Alexis Iacono (who played Wray on Broadway). After the screening, Arn McConnell, a local award-winning producer and animator, will moderate a panel discussion with these key figures.
During the event, you can buy Victoria Riskin’s book about her parent’s love story “Fay Wray and Robert Riskin: A Hollywood Memoir” and she might even autograph it for you. There will be a red carpet and possibly even “publicity shots” taken.
In keeping with the Hollywood theme, the VIP lunch will feature updated dishes from some of Hollywood’s famous restaurants from the Golden Age: Brown Derby, Formosa Café and Perino’s.
The chefs interpreting these dishes are Michael Deremer, executive chef at the Wine Country Inn, and Wayne Smith, a chef and instructor at WCCC. We have been dazzled by Smith’s food for years and are looking forward to enjoying Deremer’s creations.
We are particularly excited because we ate at Perino’s several times before its demise in 1986. It was the fanciest place we had dined and had the most wonderful French/Italian cuisine. Fond memories.
MarillacHealth is a wonderful health resource for folks in our valley. It provides medical services to anyone regardless of insurance status. Services include primary medical, dental, behavioral health and optical. Their vision is that “Mesa County is a community where every resident has access to quality health care.“
We hope you join us having fun at Edesia and helping our community.
Send your ideas to BrownsAroundTown@outlook.com. Their column appears the first Friday of every month.