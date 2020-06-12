It is no secret that I love country-rock music. The Flying Burrito Brothers, The Byrds, Poco and, to some extent, Michael Nesmith get most of the credit for creating the genre.
However, I think there are some other bands that helped shape the sound. Today, I want to touch on one of each of their records as being instrumental in creating country-rock.
Gene Clark and Doug Dillard, “The Fantastic Expedition Of Dillard and Clark” — This album was released in 1968, the same years as the Byrds’ classic “Sweetheart Of the Rodeo.”
This record is in my personal top 10 and is probably my favorite country rock record. My favorite Byrd, Gene Clark, teamed up with bluegrass master Doug Dillard and session players, who included fellow Byrd Chris Hillman and future Eagle Bernie Leadon.
Every song on this classic flows seamlessly. Vocally, Clark never sounded better and Dillard’s playing was inspirational.
The Beau Brummels, “Bradley’s Barn” — This San Francisco-based pop band went to Nashville, Tennessee, to record at Owen Bradley’s studio what would become another classic country-rock album.
Vocalist Sal Valentino and guitarist Ron Elliott were joined in the studio by guitarist Jerry Reed and drummer Kenny Buttery. Together they put down a mix of pop, psychedelic and country that was groundbreaking at the time.
The album including the classic songs “Turn Around,” Cherokee Girl,” “Deep Water” and “Jessica.” It is no coincidence to me that is was released in 1968. It is a mystery to me why this album is not more heralded.
Mason Profitt, “Wanted” — Brothers John Michael and Terry Talbot formed this band in Chicago in the late 1960s. It was a country rock outfit with a political conscience similar to that of Creedence Clearwater Revival.
“Wanted” was released in 1969 and was the first of five albums the band would release through 1973 when it disbanded. I bought this record in 1970 and still have it.
“Voice Of Change” is a protest song that was definitely pointed at the Nixon administration. As was “It’s Alright” and “A Rectangle Picture,” to a certain extent.
“Two Hangmen” is the most memorable song on the record. A haunting tune to say the least. Finding itself very relevant again some 50 years after its release.
Brewer & Shipley, “Weeds” — This duo from Nebraska is known by most for its hit single “One Toke Over the Line.” A song no more reminiscent of their sound than “Jackie Blue” is representative of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils sound.
“Weeds” was released in 1969, two years before “One Toke Over the Line.” Country-rock classics “Lady Like You” and “Rise Up (Easy Rider)” open the album with aplomb.
The duo’s cover of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower” is the second best version I have ever heard after Jimi Hendrix’s. “Oh, Sweet Lady” and “People Love Each Other” also are great. The highlight of the record for me is the amazing cover of Jim Peppers classic “Witchi-Tai-To.”
There are a many other records that helped shape country-rock. In 1972, there were four, all debut records. They were “Stephen Stills Manassas” and self-titled records by the Eagles, America and Pure Prairie League.
