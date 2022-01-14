By ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelHow do you define a genre of music? Let’s take country music, for example.
When I was growing up in the 1970s, country music seemed pretty defined to me. My exposure to country music came from extended family, as my parents were not big fans of country music.
My Uncle Jim, who came from Oklahoma, had LPs by Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Merle Haggard, Glen Campbell, Buck Owens, Charlie Pride, Jim Reeves and Patsy Cline, among others.
I remember when riding with my grandparents to their ranch or when I was with one of my uncles, their radios were almost always tuned to farm and livestock reports. Those stations also all played country music.
That was where I first heard great songs by more obscure artists such as “Skip A Rope” by Henson Cargill, “That’s How I Got To Memphis” by Tom T. Hall, “500 Miles” by Bobby Bare, “Kiss An Angel Good Morning” by Charley Pride, “Rose Garden” by Lynn Anderson, “Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette and many others.
That music definitely had a fairly big influence on my musical tastes going forward.
In junior high and high school, I tended to gravitate toward music with country music aspects and instruments such as the acoustic guitar, steel guitar, dobro, violin or banjo integrated into their sound.
I liked bands such as America, The Byrds, The Eagles, Pure Prairie League, Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Marshall Tucker Band and The Amazing Rhythm and solo artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, Dan Fogelberg and J.J. Cale.
We called it country-rock. We used to joke that it was to rock for country and to country for rock. The line between began to fade for me.
During my high hchool and college years, I witnessed and participated in the “outlaw” country explosion. I bought records by The Flying Burrito Brothers, Waylon Jennings, Wanda Jackson, Willie Nelson, Billy Joe Shaver, Jerry Jeff Walker, Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, among others.
I really liked all of those musicians and still do to this day.
In 1978, I heard the Rodney Crowell debut LP “Ain’t Living Long Like This” and it changed me. I had never heard anything like that before.
It was both new and old, comfortable and fresh, country and rock. All at the same time. I have followed Crowell’s career closely ever since.
In 1986, both Lyle Lovett and Steve Earle released debut recordings. It was about that same time I heard Robert Earl Keen’s first record “No Kinda Dancer.”
I heard all three of them at a friend’s house one evening over a few beers. It made me lifelong fans of all three.
In 1989, James McMurtry released “Too Long In the Wasteland,” an album that also changed me similarly to how Crowell’s album had.
Some newer artists on the music scene that I find myself listening to a lot now include Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Brandi Carlile, Charley Crockett, Colter Wall, Loney Hutchins and Riddy Arman.
All of these artists supposedly fit into the country music genre. I am not so sure. But that is topic for another column.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.