“Take the last train to Clarksville. And I’ll meet you at the station. You can be there by four-thirty. ‘Cause I’ve made your reservation, don’t be slow.”
I was 9 years old in the fall of 1966 when the first episode of “The Monkees” television show aired on national TV. Many of my fourth grade classmates and I at Eagle Valley Elementary School were really looking forward to it.
We had been singing the “Last Train To Clarksville” on the 7-mile school bus ride from Gypsum. Singing was something we did often to and from school. “Last Train” had became a No. 1 hit on the charts that summer.
That Christmas my family received the Monkees self-titled debut LP as a gift from my cousin. I played that record so much that by the time I went back to school after the holidays I had memorized the information on the back cover.
I knew who each member of the group was and I could identify the singer of each song. Michael Nesmith (guitar), Peter Tork (bass), Davy Jones (vocals and tambourines), and Micky Dolenz (drums) made up the Monkees.
I remember going to my best friend Steve’s house to watch “The Monkees” show, a comedy sketch loosely based on the two Beatles movies, “Help” and “A Hard Days Night.”
Each episode ended with a song. Steve’s two sisters, who were old enough to babysit us, would give us grief about the show and band, telling us they were not like the Beatles.
One of Steve’s sisters would go downstairs and play a Beatles record really loud to emphasize her point. It helped make me a Beatles fan.
The thing is, we liked both bands. We both joined the Monkees’ fan club that season.
All four of the Monkees could sing and Nesmith and Tork were legitimate musicians. Dolenz and Jones were mainly vocalists at first. Dolenz played more drums on the next three records.
The Monkees were hammered by the critics. They said the Monkees were a byproduct of the television industry, that the band was backed by session musicians and had no real say in its music, which lacked substance.
I bought into that at first but as time went by and I became a bigger music fan, I realized it wasn’t true. The Monkees’ music was better when its members began to have some say in the writing and recording process.
The first four Monkees albums were actually really good pop records. The music does not sound stale or outdated. It actually sounds as fresh and vibrant to me as it did 54 years ago.
While the Monkees had a slew of hit songs, it is the deep album tracks that really show the genius. The Monkees covered and gave exposure to great songwriters such as Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, Carole King and Gerry Goffin, David Gates, John Stewart, Paul Williams, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller and Neil Diamond.
At times they played with and/or were backed by members of The Wrecking Crew including Carol Kaye, Hal Blaine, James Burton and Glen Campbell.
“Hey, hey, we’re the Monkees. People say we monkey around. But we’re too busy singing. To put anybody down.”
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.