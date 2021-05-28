Two weeks ago, Atlantic Records released the 50th anniversary edition of what is considered by many to be one of the greatest recordings in rock ’n’ roll history.
“Déja Vu,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, was originally released in 1970. Due to the pandemic, the anniversary issue’s release was delayed by a year.
“Déja Vu” is one of my favorite records. I purchased it in 1970 when I was in the eighth grade after hearing “My House” and “Teach Your Children.” Graham Nash penned both songs.
When I got home and put the record player on the first track, Stephen Stills’ “Carry On” just blew me away. I had to listen to that track over and over. It was so amazing.
I must have listened to that record a dozen times in first two days I had it. I eventually loaned my copy to a classmate and never got it back. You know what they say about loaning out books and music.
So I bought another one. It is still one of my very favorite records, and of course, I ordered myself a copy of the 50th anniversary edition.
This remastered addition contains one LP of the original album and four CDs, one of the original album and one CD each of demos, outtakes and alternates.
The demos CD is 18 tracks. Only four of them made it onto “Déja Vu.”
Songs that didn’t make the cut include Young’s “Birds,” Crosby’s “Laughing,” Nash’s “Sleep Song” and Stills’ “So Begins the Task/Hold on tight.” All of these songs would show up later on solo albums from the respective singer-songwriters.
There are 11 tracks on the outtakes CD, including “The Lee Shore,” “Bluebird Revisited,” “Horses Through A Rainstorm,” “Same Old Song” and “Hold On Tight/Change Partners.”
Back to the original album. To me, every song is a gem if not a masterpiece.
Crosby’s “Almost Cut My Hair” is an angry protest song that is a reflection of the late 1960s. It was cut down from the original eight-minutes-plus version.
“4 + 20” is a Stills penned song that is beautifully tragic. Crosby’s title track is timeless. Young’s contributions include “Helpless” and “Country Girl,” probably my very favorite song on the record. It is one I still have not figured out in 50 years of listening.
The group’s cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock” is the best version of that song, in my opinion.
It is no secret these four fellows very seldom got along. Whether it was when they were recording or in the 50 years since they made the record.
CBS Sunday Morning recently did an interview with Crosby, Stills & Nash this past week about “Déja Vu.” Young declined to be interviewed.
Nash said he and Young and Stills talk regularly, but none of them talk to Crosby. Crosby said Nash hates him and so on and so forth. They sounded like a bunch of junior high kids to me.
But back to the record, of which Stills said. “There’s masterpieces in there. Not a dog in the bunch.”
Crosby stated, “Yes, we knew (we were making a great record). When you hear ‘Carry On’ you know what you hear.”
Nash summed it up best, saying “’Déja Vu’ was intense and tragic in many ways, but still a decent album.”
I think it is much better than “decent.” I think it’s an all-time classic.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.