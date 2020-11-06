The winter holidays are coming and we want to shop local.
Current times have reduced our enthusiasm for getting out too much, but we do have a solution that will make us very popular gift givers: Decadence Gourmet’s cheesecakes baked in a jar.
There are so many flavors that will please our chocolate loving friends, our fruit lovers and our wine lovers. Decadence Gourmet will make our savory and spice loving friends happy, too.
We love to keep Decadence’s cheesecakes in the freezer for desserts. And Decadence’s savory spreads are great to bring out for company or for adding zest to our cooking (as is the longtime favorite – the shelf stable Colorado-Style Southern Chow Chow).
We met Lee Mathis, owner of Decadence Gourmet, at a festival the first year we were in the Grand Junction area. He is a big, friendly personality who loves food as much as we do.
Plus, we had extra connections with Mathis. Like Rita’s mother, he is from the New Jersey shore. Furthermore, we were both introduced to chow chow in Virginia. Mathis has made it his own with a touch of hot peppers that takes it to a new dimension.
Mathis is most known for his cheesecakes and chow chow. But these didn’t come early in his life. After a long and successful career in the newspaper arena, Mathis had a health setback and decided to slow things down, to do what he wanted and he wanted to cook.
He went to Western Colorado Community College for its culinary program and quickly impressed his instructors. One of them tasted Mathis’ Vermont Maple Cheesecake and told him he ought to sell it. A business was born.
Mathis made cheesecakes for local and not-so-local restaurants while he was still in school. Then he came up with the idea to put the cheesecakes in portion sized jars (1/4 pint mason jars). The business thrived. Real Simple magazine recommended his cheesecake assortments in one of its Christmas issues.
The story of his chow chow is a little different. His Jersey family moved to Virginia. While visiting, Mathis fell in love with a regional relish called chow chow. He used the recipes for the relish of tomatoes, bell peppers, onion and vinegar. Then he adjusted sweetness and vinegar and added his favorite ingredient: heat.
Mathis’ Colorado-Style Chow Chow is so successful he won national prizes – two awards from Chile Pepper magazine and the prestigious Good Food Award from the Good Food Foundation.
Mathis is a bundle of energy and generous in giving back to the community. He was one of the first vendors to support Edesia (a fundraiser for Marillac Clinic).
He emceed the chef demos at Peach Festival for years. He was a long time participant in Olde Fashioned Christmas in Palisade. If there was a festival or event – Mathis was there. He even did popup dinners for years.
We have taken cooking classes from him, watched his cooking demos and used his recipes. He has an excellent mind for flavors, and a wonderful way with hot peppers. After learning from him about cooking with really hot peppers, they are now part of our daily life.
The great news for all of us is that Mathis takes his special sense of taste and puts it into jars to eat yourself or give to lucky friends.
Now, about the cheesecakes. Mathis has an assortment of flavors including his winery cakes — there is Blackberry Cabernet, Blueberry Merlot and Viognier Raspberry — that use local wines.
He has many kinds of chocolate cheesecakes — there is German Chocolate, Red Velvet, Chocolate Chai, Tiramisu. He uses local fruit for his seasonal peach cheesecake. He also makes gluten-free cheesecakes.
Mathis also developed savory cheesecakes and spreads. The El Diablo Spicy savory spread uses a blend of ghost peppers, habaneros and jalapenos. Other flavors include Roasted Garlic, Bacon and Blue Cheese and Horseradish.
These are incredible to have in your freezer. You can pull a jar out to punch up appetizers when guests unexpectedly drop by. They also are great on burgers or as ingredients in many dishes, including scrambled eggs.
If you are looking for an easy, unique holiday gift, or just something for yourself, Decadence Gourmet is a great solution. The Decadence Gourmet website has a user friendly interface. You can choose from preselected sets or make your own combinations. Easy.
And Mathis has offered a limited time discount code to make the holidays a little more affordable for our readers. Just use the code OutnAbout in your online order to save 20% off the product costs.
You can also order for local pick-up at the kitchen by calling or emailing or Facebook messaging them. Decadence Gourmet goodies are also available at a number of specialty food places in the valley and throughout Colorado.
For gifts that are a unique blend of Western Slope and Jersey Shore, with a dash of the South, you can support a local chef and not even leave home.
