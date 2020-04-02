With apologies to the Grateful Dead, “What a long strange trip it’s been!”
In these days of limited contact, it is important for all of us to follow official guidance and keep healthy.
But does that mean giving up tasty food? Does that mean letting treasured restaurants go idle? No!
We have compiled a list of a few of our favorite restaurants offering takeout, curbside service, pantry items and/or delivery options. Since we write this column well in advance of publication, things may change by the time you read this. So call ahead.
s Café Sol is a spot we love for its dietary flexibility and the craft with which it makes its food. It also offers grab and go along with menu items, beer and wine. As far as we know, co-owner and chef Nick Santos was one the first to offer sale of groceries and house supplies. (420 Main St, 986-3474).
s Tacoparty, Bin Burger, Bin 707 Foodbar: Tacoparty’s next door neighbor is now a pop up called Bin Burger (burgers, salads and more). Using Tacoparty’s big rollup window facing Fifth Street for taking and delivery orders, owner and chef Josh Niernberg and his team are offering a selection of Tacoparty and Bin Burger meals along with cocktails and wine. While chatting with Josh, he described this as an opportunity for innovation. We are looking forward to his creativity. (126 S Fifth St., 314-9736). You can order and pay online for a touchless experience.
Bin 707 Foodbar offers an evening takeout family dinner and just opened Bin Pantry for order and pickup/delivery of groceries and supplies. (225 N Fifth St., Suite 105, 243-4543)
s Practical Smoker’s owner and chef, Bert Fraser, makes wonderful smoked meats and sides at his a once-a-week food trailer. We love his smoked brisket, smoked meatloaf and smoked ribs. No sauce required, but available. (Fridays at 112 W Rood Ave., 778-6184)
s Jammin’ Salmon is a great source for high quality seafood delivered directly to your home. Caught wild, flash frozen on site and air shipped. We love the quality. (250-1155)
s Main Street Bagels offers grab and go baked goods and a variety of sandwiches. It also has a list of bulk foods you can buy at cost, however customers are asked to also buy something off the menu since the business are not making any money on the bulk items. (559 Main St., 241-2740)
s Dos Hombres in Clifton offers takeout meals and bulk items. They recently opened Dos Hombres Market in the restaurant where you can shop for basic necessities including paper products. (3245 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton, 434-5078)
s Peche Restaurant offers family meals (served 4-8 p.m.) that change daily. This is delicious fine dining food, suitable for a celebration or just a respite from the stress of life. (336 Main St., Palisade, 464-4911). In addition to the restaurant in Palisade, Peche has a food truck serving from noon to 6 p.m. at various locations in Grand Junction. Check with Peche for the truck’s location of the day. The food truck offers more casual options. When the sourdough bread with Ghost Rock Butter is available, be sure you try it. It is an understatement to call it a cut above.
s Wine Country Inn offers daily take out family meals. You even will be able to take out its famous Easter buffet by the person or as a family meal. It is offering a great deal on this Easter feast. (777 Grande River Drive, Palisade, 464-5777)
s Butch’s Café’s owner Julia Wilson is supporting the community by providing free pancakes to kids who are missing meals from their shuttered schools! Butch’s also provides curbside pickup of other menu items. (1560 S Main St., Delta, 874-0542)
s Strayhorn Grill, now located in Fruita, has a menu for curbside delivery of dinner. (456 Kokopelli Blvd., Fruita, 858-1525)
s Collbran Café’s owner and cook, Britany Miller, provides curbside pickup of her hamburgers, fresh fries, decadent loaded grilled cheese sandwich and more. (108 Main St., Collbran, 487-0141)
s Foodery Depot is the food arm of Peach Street Distillery. It has pizzas and other menu items for takeout. A great deal is the pizza and cocktail combo. It also sells pantry items. (144 Kluge Ave., Palisade, 464-1128)
We hope you stay well and eat well. And don’t forget to tip.
Send your ideas to BrownsAroundTown@outlook.com. Their column appears the first Friday of every month.