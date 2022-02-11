When I started Triple Play Records 34 years ago, I thought I knew a lot about music. Since then, I have learned much more.
One thing that became evident early on is that every generation rediscovers some of the music that came before them.
During our very first Christmas season in business and during every one since, someone has come into the store and said, “I have a 12 or 13 year old who just wants the Beatles’ music for Christmas.” Nine is the youngest age mentioned, so far.
During a radio interview I did with John McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, he said the same thing about one of his children and John Lennon’s music. And then he asked me if I thought it was weird.
I assured him that it was normal. It is not just the Beatles’ music either. This happens with music by Led Zeppelin, Bob Dylan, Waylon Jennings, Bill Evans, Pink Floyd, Marvin Gaye and on and on.
It’s music from all genres. It’s music that transcends time.
A lot of folks lament to me that “there is just not any good music out there anymore.” This could not be further from the truth, in my opinion.
It is easier to make a musical recording now than it has ever been. It is also harder to get that music played on the airwaves. Music fans must look a little harder for what they like than they may have in the past.
Take the band Wet Leg as an example. They are a female-led British group from the Isle Of Wight.
I heard the band’s song “Chaise Longue” on KAFM 88.1 FM about six weeks ago. I liked it so much that I looked up more of their songs on YouTube and really like the band.
I am looking forward to the release of Wet Leg’s first album in April. That is just one of many examples of great new music that can be found
There is no way Triple Play Records could survive for 34 years if we did not like “new” music. There is more out there that we can keep up with.
From the time we opened, we have depended on suggestions from customers to help us stock our store.
If a customer comes in an orders a new CD that interests us, we will order three copies. One for the customer. One to put out on the floor and one to play in the store.
Over time, as the business grew, in some ways the store actually became property of the customers. We are the caretakers. If we do not take care of the store properly, we will have fewer and fewer customers.
Keeping an open mind to all music is the only way that process can work.
My grandmother listened to everyone from Mario Lanza to Frank Sinatra to John Denver and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. My mother embraced a lot of the music I listened to as a teenager in the 1970s. Both of them were inspirational as far as how I look at music.
I do not have to like a certain artist or genre to be able to recognize the talent or relevance of a musician and/or their music.
I look forward to learning a lot more about music and sharing my experiences with all of you. I hope it will be enjoyable for all of us.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.