Special to the SentinelSupertramp is another one of my many favorite bands. The classic “Crime Of the Century” LP was my first exposure to its music and is a sonic masterpiece that is the favorite of many fans.
Personally, I like most of the band’s work. My favorites are the four albums made from “Crime Of the Century” through the biggest-seller “Breakfast In America,” which is my least favorite of the four favorites.
Just last week I purchased an audiophile copy of “Crime Of the Century” on the Mobile Fidelity Sound Labs label, and it sounds amazing!
“Crime Of the Century” was released in 1974 and was Supertramp’s third release following its 1970 self-titled debut and “Indelibly Stamped” from 1971. It was a much more dynamic recording than either of the first two.
In the three years between their second and third records, the band tightened up its play and improved the production side of its music.
Opening with the stunning “School” and “Bloody Well Right” with the lyrics “I can see you in the morning when you go to school /Don’t forget your books, you know you’ve got to learn the golden rule/
“Teacher tells you stop your play and get on with your work/And be like Johnnie-too-good/well don’t you know he never shirks/He’s coming along.”
At times channeling the psychedelic Beatles and a bit of Pink Floyd, the eight tracks on “Crime Of the Century” play out like a story of someone looking back and questioning their education. These are songs such as “Hide In Your Shell,” “Asylum,” “Dreamer,” “If Everyone Was Listening,” “Rudy” and the title track.
“Crisis What Crisis” from 1975 with its irreverent cover was not nearly as successful as its predecessor as far as the charts and or the critics were concerned.
Supertramp’s fans, however, really liked it and it helped solidify the band’s fan base and prepare it for the next two albums. Supertramp’s sound was still dominated by the piano, the guitar and incredible vocals and complemented by some tasty saxophone play.
However, it is more relaxed and not as frantic and anxious as “Crime Of the Century.” My favorite songs include “Easy Does It,” “Sister Moonshine,” “Lady” and “Poor Boy”
“Even In the Quietest Moments” from 1977 was the perfect title for Supertramp’s fifth album. It was Supertramp’s “quietest” recording and, on most days, my very favorite.
The album was recorded at Colorado’s Caribou Ranch, with the view on the cover being shot somewhere on one the states mountain passes. All seven tracks on this record are outstanding. Highlighted by the title track “Lover Boy,” “Downstream,” “From Now On” and the epic “Fools Overture” with a sampling of Winston Churchill’s most famous speech in the song.
This record is where the band really put it all together as evidenced by it and Supertramp’s next release.
“Breakfast In America” from 1979 was Supertramp’s last great album, in my opinion. It was the band’s biggest selling record by a large margin over all of their other records. It also is the band’s most critically acclaimed album.
It is a record of several, by the band’s standards, great pop songs with only one song clocking in at over six minutes. “The Logical Song,” “Goodbye Stranger,” “Take The Long Way Home” and the title track are all very recognizable.
Supertramp never did anything else that measured up to these four recordings and that is alright with me.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.