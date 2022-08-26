Special to the SentinelTwo of my favorite genres of music are garage rock and psychedelic garage rock.
The heyday for both of these genres of music was in the 1960s, although there was a revival of sorts in the 1980s after Rhino Records released the four-CD set “Nuggets, Original Artifacts From the First Psychedelic Era.”
Most of the bands that had songs on the 118-track set did not have a single charted hit. Many were one-hit wonders.
There were exceptions, of course, with Paul Revere & the Raiders, Love, The Beau Brummels, The Turtles, The Sonics and few others.
Garage rock was a rootsy, raw and edgy form of rock ’n’ roll that was inspired by the early recordings of the Beatles, Kinks, Animals and Rolling Stones.
All of these garage rock bands were American, and most were from the Midwest with a few exceptions. Bubble Puppy and the 13th Floor Elevators were from Texas. The Sonics, perhaps the greatest of all garage rock bands, were from Tacoma, Washington.
Bubble Puppy enjoyed more commercial success than most garage rock bands, scoring a Top 20 pop hit with “Hot Smoke & Sassafras.”
“You’re Gonna Miss Me” from the 13th Floor Elevators was the opening track for the opening scene with the spinning record in the movie “High Fidelity” starring John Cusack. That original LP is quite valuable to record collectors.
There were not many, if any garage rock bands, that were more popular than The Sonics. The band was rougher, crazier, more raucous and raw than almost all of its contemporaries. It shared the teen scene in the early 1960s with Paul Revere & the Raiders among others.
When I first opened Triple Play Records, I got “turned on” to The Sonics by a customer who had lived in Seattle. It took all of 34 years, but I recently found an original stereo copy of the band’s “Introducing the Sonics” LP with “The Witch” and “Psycho” on it.
To my surprise, I found out the LP was valued at more than $400 in many collectors circles. While that’s interesting to know, it does not matter to me because I love listening to it on vinyl.
It is not a stretch to me to say that these garage rock bands were the do-it-yourself type and the biggest influence on the upcoming punk rock scene.
Psychedelic garage rock is garage rock with elements of jazz and world music mixed in. It was initiated by bands such as the Byrds from America and the Yardbirds from Britain that began using fuzz boxes, sitars, flutes and Middle East drums.
This also influenced the latter-day sound of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones, among others, and spawning bands such as Strawberry Alarm Clock, Spirit, Chocolate Watchband, The Zombies, Them (with Van Morrison), Nazz (with Todd Rundgren) and so many more.
There are many great garage rock and psychedelic songs from that era that the extensive Rhino Records box set could not hope to cover them all.
The influence from that music in the 1960s continues and it is nice to see younger artists recognizing how great it was by incorporating it into their own sound.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.