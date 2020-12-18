Here are four more album suggestions for the music lover this Christmas.
If you missed my first four recommendations — albums by Cat Stevens, Davis Alvin, Norah Jones and Tom Petty — look for my Dec. 11 column GJSentinel.com.
And now for four more favorite releases, all from this year.
Bob Dylan, “Rough and Rowdy Ways” — Leave it to the greatest songwriter of all time to release the perfect recording for this crazy year. This is as good as anything Dylan has done in 20 years. It is both grim and majestic as only Dylan can accomplish. It’s not an easy listen, but it’s great, nonetheless.
Neil Young, “Homegrown” — This album was originally recorded 45 years ago, around the time of “Harvest” and during a creative peak for Young. It was worth the wait for those of us who have longed to hear it. Seven of the 12 songs never have been previously released. It is Young’s best release in years.
Jimmy Buffett, “Songs You Don’t Know By Heart” — Early on this year while in quarantine, Buffett asked his fans to tell him what songs, not in his usual repertoire, would they like to hear? Within minutes, more than 10,000 tracks were requested. Buffett and his daughter, Delaney, and some former members of the Coral Reefer Band recorded 15 tracks of fan favorites, including some of mine: “The Captain & the Kid,” “Twelve Volt Man,” “Cowboy in the Jungle” and “Little Miss Magic.”
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” — Stapleton is an old school troubadour with the voice of a soul singer. He can skillfully blend many different influences and genres into a seamless recording, which seems to be a natural progression for an artist whose five-year-old debut recording still outsells many newer records. The addition of two members of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers add to the record’s greatness.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.